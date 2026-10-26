AAPE BY A BATHING APE Enters India With First Standalone Store At Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj, Delhi

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) AAPE BY A BATHING APE®, the Global streetwear label known for its distinctive graphics, camouflage and iconic Moon Face, is entering India with the opening of its first standalone store at Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi, this festive season. The India debut marks AAPE's entry into the Indian retail market, bringing its distinctive streetwear proposition to Delhi and establishing the foundation for its planned expansion into other major Indian cities over the next three years.

AAPE Store in India - Coming Soon

The new store will offer customers an immersive introduction to AAPE, bringing the brand's distinctive streetwear identity to life through its design, collections and signature graphics. The store will house AAPE's Fall/Winter 2026 collection, bringing together men's and women's apparel and accessories including graphic T-shirts, sweatshirts, hoodies, shirts, jackets, bottoms, shorts, caps and bags. The assortment will feature the brand's signature Moon Face and graphic-led visual language across the collection.

Adding an India-specific element to the launch, AAPE will introduce a special-edition New Delhi T-shirt in an exclusive camouflage design. Available in limited quantities, the T-shirt has been created specifically for the brand's India debut and celebrates the opening of AAPE's first store in the country. Launched in 2012 as a young collection within the A BATHING APE® universe, AAPE has evolved into a street culture-inspired fashion brand with an identity shaped by music, sport and popular culture. The brand's circular Moon Face logo, camouflage, bold graphics and AAPER family of characters have become defining elements across its collections and retail environments.

Sharing its vision for the Indian market, AAPE BY A BATHING APE® stated, "India represents an exciting opportunity for AAPE, with a young, globally connected audience and a fashion landscape that continues to evolve. Our first store at Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj gives us an opportunity to introduce AAPE's distinctive world of streetwear directly to Indian consumers through our collections, graphics and the culture that shapes the brand. As we begin our India journey, we look forward to building a strong connection with a new generation of AAPE consumers and establishing the foundation for our presence across the country."

AAPE BY A BATHING APE

With a young, globally connected consumer base and a fast-evolving fashion landscape, India presents a growing opportunity for AAPE. Delhi, with its vibrant retail environment and strong connection to youth culture, has been selected as the brand's first market in the country. The India launch will mark the beginning of AAPE's wider retail journey, with plans to expand into other major Indian cities over the next three years. Further locations and opening timelines will be announced in due course.

AAPE's India entry builds on its established international presence across Japan, mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. The brand has collaborated with globally recognized names including Coca-Cola, Tommy Jeans and Audi, bringing its distinctive streetwear identity to partnerships across fashion, lifestyle and automotive culture. For Fall/Winter 2026, AAPE also collaborated with Alpha Industries, reimagining the iconic MA-1 flight jacket through the brand's streetwear lens. More recently, K-pop group LNGSHOT featured as the face of AAPE's Fall/Winter 2026 campaign, reflecting the brand's connection with a new generation of global streetwear and music audiences

The India launch, in partnership with Unit Nine Private Limited, marks the first step in AAPE's India journey. As AAPE's retail partner in India, Unit Nine will support the brand's local retail operations, marketing and customer experience. The brand plans to expand into other major Indian cities over the next three years, with further locations and opening timelines to be announced in due course.

About AAPE BY A BATHING APE®

A BATHING APE®'s creative vision has never ceased to push the boundaries of street fashion. Debuting in Spring/Summer 2012, AAPE BY A BATHING APE® (reads A-A-P-E) was established as a dynamic, high-energy diffusion line tailored for the next generation of streetwear enthusiasts.

Focused on clean, lightweight, and versatile designs, AAPE delivers everyday fashion essentials that balance modern comfort with high-impact street aesthetics. At the core of the brand's visual identity is the AAPE Moonface logo-a streamlined, rounded reinterpretation of A BATHING APE®'s legendary ape head, engineered to leave an unmistakable impression at first glance.

AAPE India – Instagram

An International Retail Presence

AAPE's retail presence spans Asia, North America and the Middle East, with stores in Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto, Hong Kong, Beijing, Shanghai, Taipei, New York and Los Angeles. Its reach extends to Seoul, Singapore, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur and Dubai, alongside locations in Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

About Unit Nine Private Limited

Unit Nine Private Limited is an Indian fashion retail company focused on the long-term development of international brands in India. As AAPE's retail partner, the company will lead its local retail operations, marketing and customer experience. Beginning with Delhi, Unit Nine aims to build a strong foundation for AAPE's growth across multiple Indian cities, working closely with the brand's global team.