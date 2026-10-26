Crompton Strengthens Water Heating Portfolio With Its Range Of 5.9L Instant Water Heaters

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) As hot water becomes an everyday household requirement, consumers are looking for water heating solutions that can deliver hot water quickly while offering safety, durability and convenience. Recognising these evolving needs, Crompton has launched a range of 5.9L Instant Water Heaters. Designed to bring together faster heating and enhanced capacity, the new water heater range is built to address the needs of modern households and kitchens.

Crompton Water Heater – Arno Neo & Aqua DLX

For households, getting hot water without long waits while dealing with varying water conditions and pressure can be an important consideration when choosing an instant water heater. Hard water can lead to mineral deposits that affect the heating process over time, while homes in high-rise buildings may also experience higher water pressure. Addressing these considerations, Crompton's Range of 5.9L Instant Water Heaters offers faster heating and more hot water capacity, while being engineered to perform in hard water conditions.

Crompton's Range of 5.9L Instant Waters combines features designed to support reliable and convenient hot water use:



Anti-Scale Technology Designed for Hard Water: Helps protect the heating element from hard-water deposits upto 1000 PPM

Powerful 3kW Heating Element: Enables approximately 40% faster heating, reducing the waiting time for hot water.

Advanced 4-Level Safety and 6.5 Bar Pressure Rating: Equipped with an auto thermostat, thermal cut-out and pressure safety valve, fire safety providing four layers of protection during operation. It is also designed to withstand high water pressure, making it suitable for high-rise buildings.

Food-Grade Stainless-Steel Tank: Built with a food-grade stainless-steel tank for durability and long-lasting performance.

Compact Wall-Mount Design: Designed for wall mounting, the water heater features a compact form, pristine-finish outer body and LED indicators that complement contemporary household spaces.

Enhanced 5.9L Capacity: Offers approximately 18% more hot water capacity to cater to everyday household requirements. Warranty: Backed by a 5-year warranty on the tank, 2-year warranty on the heating element and 2-year warranty on the product, offering added assurance to consumers.

Speaking about the launch, Sachin Phartiyal, Business Head – Home Electricals, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd., said,“Consumers today are looking for water heating solutions that offer greater convenience without compromising on safety or performance. With our range of 5.9L Instant Water Heaters, we have focused on delivering faster heating with enhanced capacity, while addressing everyday challenges such as hard water conditions and high water pressure, particularly in high-rise buildings where increased water pressure can impact the performance and durability of water heaters. At Crompton, we continue to focus on understanding evolving consumer needs and translating these insights into thoughtful solutions that offer practical value. This range reflects that approach, bringing together performance, safety and durability to make the hot water experience more convenient for consumers.”

With the launch of range of 5.9L Instant Water Heaters, Crompton continues to strengthen its water heating portfolio with solutions that bring together performance, safety and convenience to address the evolving needs of consumers.

About Crompton

With a brand legacy of over 85 years, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. is India's market leader in the category of fans and residential pumps. Over the years, the organization has continuously strived to produce a range of innovative products that cater to the modern consumer including superior quality and high-performance fans, pumps, lighting solutions, and a range of other categories like water heaters; air coolers; small kitchen appliances like mixer grinders, air fryers, OTG, electric kettles etc; other home appliances like irons & built-in kitchen appliances. The company has further invested in brand and innovation to not only better understand and meet consumer needs but to also help drive energy efficiency. The consumer business also has a well-established and organized distribution network driven by a strong dealer base across the country offering a wide service network and robust after-sales service to its customers. Beyond its consumer portfolio, Crompton also has a robust B2B presence in the Lighting segment, delivering advanced and energy-efficient solutions for commercial and industrial applications. In 2025, Crompton became the first lighting company to receive the GreenPro certification for its B2B lighting solution, reaffirming its commitment to sustainability and innovation. Strengthening its foothold in the renewable energy space, the company has forayed into solar rooftops-representing a significant step forward in its contribution to India's evolving clean energy landscape. With solar solutions spanning lighting, pumps, and rooftops, Crompton continues to lead as a responsible and future-ready brand in sustainable energy.

The company's consistent dedication to developing energy-efficient products has led to significant recognition. It has been honored with three prestigious National Energy Consumer Awards (NECA) by BEE, Ministry of Power. The recent award was presented by the Hon'ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu for the company's storage water heater in 2023. In 2019, the brand won in two categories: Ceiling Fans and LED Bulbs. Additionally, it was recognized as one of India's Best Managed Companies 2022 by Deloitte Private and listed among 'India's Top 500 Companies 2022' by Dun & Bradstreet India. The company has also been featured in Brand Top 75 most valuable Indian brands list for 2020 released by WPP and Kantar. Furthermore, Crompton was also recognized as the Brand of the Decade 2021 by Herald Global and BARC Asia in the Consumer Electrical category.