HNB Invests LKR 3.2 Million In Vocational Training To Empower 80 Young People Through Strengthened Partnership With SOS Children's Villages Sri Lanka

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Hatton National Bank (HNB) has strengthened its long-standing partnership with SOS Children's Villages Sri Lanka, committing LKR 3.2 million towards the vocational training and career development of 80 young people at the SOS Vocational Training Centres in Jaffna and Malpotha.

Recognising the importance of vocational skills in helping local youth transition into employment opportunities and independent adulthood, SOS Children's Villages Sri Lanka operates Vocational Training Centres that provide practical, job-oriented training, career development, and workplace readiness. Building on this commitment, the partnership with HNB will further strengthen these opportunities for young people, equipping them with the skills and confidence needed to pursue meaningful employment, achieve greater financial independence, and build sustainable livelihoods.

Divakar Ratnadurai, National Director, SOS Children's Villages Sri Lanka, said,“Vocational training offers holistic avenues of growth for young people with more than technical skills. It gives them the confidence, workplace readiness, and practical capabilities needed to take meaningful steps towards employment and independent living. We value our long-standing partnership with HNB and its continued commitment to creating opportunities that enable young people to build stronger and more sustainable futures.”

The initiative builds on the broader role of SOS Children's Villages Sri Lanka in supporting young people as they develop the skills and capabilities required for independent adulthood.

Since 1981, SOS Children's Villages Sri Lanka has provided long-term, family-like care for children who have lost parental care, while also supporting children who are at risk of losing parental care through its Family Strengthening Programmes. Today, the organisation operates six Children's Villages, Family Strengthening Programmes across 11 locations, and four Vocational Training Centres in Anuradhapura, Monaragala, Jaffna, and Malpotha, supporting children and young people with care, security, and opportunities to develop skills for their future.

Through this partnership, HNB and SOS Children's Villages Sri Lanka are investing in skills development as a pathway to greater independence, employability, and sustainable livelihoods for young people, while building skills to break the cycle of poverty.