TBWA\Sri Lanka Earns International Recognition At Dragons Of Asia Awards

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) TBWA\Sri Lanka has reported three campaign awards at the 2026 Dragons of Asia Awards in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, alongside a place among Asia's top ten agencies in The Dragon Elite: Asia.

Hutch Roaming's The Roaming Hack received the Blue Dragon for Best Campaign in Sri Lanka and a Gold Dragon in Artificial Intelligence. The campaign was also shortlisted for Best Campaign in Asia, according to the agency.

Maliban HumaniTill, developed for Maliban Biscuit Manufactories, won a Bronze Dragon in Event or Experiential Marketing.

The results recognise work across artificial intelligence and experiential marketing, with two awards for the Hutch campaign and one for Maliban.

Managing Director Renuka Marshall said the recognition reflected the agency's approach to challenging established ideas and finding different solutions to consumer problems.

“It means challenging the expected and finding different ways to solve real problems,” she said.

Marshall described the awards and agency ranking as recognition of the team's working philosophy.

Chief Creative Officer Nathasoruban Sivapatham said the creative process required curiosity, questioning initial answers and developing ideas relevant to people's lives.

“Creativity is at its most powerful when it changes how people think,” he said.

The regional results follow the agency's performance at the 2026 Dragons of Sri Lanka, where it reported being named No. 1 Industry Leader after winning seven awards across four campaigns.

Chief Operating Officer Ahmed T. Hassan highlighted the contribution of clients willing to support new approaches.

“Disruptive work takes more than bold thinking. It takes clients who are willing to challenge convention, trust new ideas and back a different path,” he said.

The agency credited collaboration between its teams and clients for the recognised work.

Its announcement brings together awards for individual campaigns, a regional shortlist placement and a separate agency ranking, following recognition at the domestic competition this year.