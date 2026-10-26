The Sri Lanka Embassy, Jakarta Facilitates Third Trade Promotion Mission Of The Sri Lanka Indonesia Business Council Of The Ceylon Chamber Of Commerce To Indonesia

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) A trade promotion mission organized by the Sri Lanka–Indonesia Business Council of the Ceylon Chamber of Commerce was undertaken to Indonesia from 13 to 17 October 2026. The eleven-member delegation, representing various sectors of Sri Lanka's economy, including food and beverages, apparel, and textiles, also visited the Indonesia Trade Expo (ITE) on 14 October 2026.

During the visit, the Embassy successfully arranged a series of engagements for the delegation with relevant industry stakeholders and government authorities. On 15 October 2026, the delegates met with senior officials of the Indonesian Employers Association (APINDO) and the Indonesian Food and Beverage Association (GAPMMI), as well as the Director of Export Development for Manufactured Products at the Indonesian Ministry of Trade. The discussions focused on exploring business opportunities and identifying potential areas for future collaboration between Sri Lanka and Indonesia.

On 16 October 2026, the delegates participated in Sri Lanka Connect 2026, a business and investment forum organized by the Embassy of Sri Lanka in Jakarta. A key highlight of the event was the exchange of a signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Ceylon Chamber of Commerce and the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The delegates also participated in the panel sessions, sharing insights into their respective business activities and portfolios in Sri Lanka and Indonesia.

The delegation also met with Nurul Ichwan, Deputy Minister of Investment Promotion at Indonesia's Ministry of Investment and Downstream Industry. The discussion focused on strengthening bilateral investment relations and exploring new investment opportunities between Sri Lanka and Indonesia.

On 16 October 2026, Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Indonesia and ASEAN Sashikala Premawardhane, hosted a networking dinner for the visiting delegates in recognition of their active participation in Sri Lanka Connect 2026. The dinner also provided an opportunity to exchange views with stakeholders on further strengthening economic ties and enhancing bilateral trade and investment cooperation between the two countries.

This visit marked the third consecutive trade promotion mission organized by the Ceylon Chamber of Commerce to Indonesia since the establishment of the Sri Lanka–Indonesia Business Council, representing another milestone in efforts to strengthen bilateral trade and investment ties between the two countries.