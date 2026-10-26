Navy Men's Team Wins 14Th Defence Services Handball Championship

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) The Sri Lanka Navy men's team won the 14Defence Services Handball Championship after defeating the Army team 38-32 in the final. The tournament took place from 19 to 23 October 2026 at the Army Indoor Stadium Panagoda, organized by the Sri Lanka Army.

Navy players also secured several individual awards during the competition. Leading Seaman HAD Hettigoda was named Best Player, Leading Writer KKD Nuwanjith received the award for Best Defender and Leading Seaman WACP Wijewardhana was recognized as Best Attacker.

Director of Naval Sports Commodore Indika Edirisinghe, Coordinating Officer for Defence Services Sports Board Captain Nissanka Wickramasinghe, and Chairman of Navy Handball Commander Supun Leelarathne attended the event, alongside other tri-services representatives.