Taking 5 Or More Medications After 65? Here's What To Ask About Interactions

MENAFN - Saving Advice) You take a blood pressure pill every morning, a cholesterol medication at bedtime, something for arthritis, and another prescription to help you sleep. Add an occasional allergy pill or over-the-counter pain reliever, and suddenly you're taking five or more medications without giving it much thought. Each medication may serve an important purpose, but have you ever considered how they might interact with one another?

Taking five or more medications increases the likelihood of side effects, particularly those that can contribute to falls or driving difficulties. The concern becomes even greater as age-related changes affect how the body processes certain drugs. Here are nine questions you should ask about interactions and what you should know about your medications.

1. Could Any of My Medications Interact With Each Other?

One of the most important questions to ask your pharmacist is whether your prescriptions could interfere with one another. Drug interactions can change how medications work, potentially increasing side effects or reducing treatment effectiveness.

For example, combining certain blood thinners with anti-inflammatory pain relievers may increase bleeding risks, even when both medications are commonly prescribed. These problems aren't always obvious because prescriptions may come from different specialists who don't necessarily have complete information about everything you're taking.

Ask your pharmacist to review your entire medication list rather than evaluating each prescription individually, particularly whenever a new drug is added.

2. Are My Vitamins or Supplements Creating Hidden Risks?

Many older adults assume vitamins, herbal products, and dietary supplements are harmless because they're available without prescriptions. However, supplements can affect how medications are absorbed, processed, or eliminated from the body.

For instance, St. John's wort can interfere with several prescription medications, while certain supplements may increase bleeding risks when combined with anticoagulants. Someone taking five prescriptions and three supplements could face potential interactions that wouldn't appear on a medication list containing only pharmacy prescriptions.

When discussing medication interactions after 65, bring the actual supplement bottles or a complete list of ingredients and dosages to your next appointment.

3. Could My Medications Be Causing Dizziness or Balance Problems?

Feeling unsteady, unusually tired, or dizzy isn't necessarily an unavoidable part of getting older. The CDC's STEADI program identifies medications used for sleep problems, anxiety, chronic pain, and high blood pressure among those that can contribute to fall risks. Certain drugs can cause drowsiness, slower reaction times, changes in vision, or blood pressure changes that make standing and walking more difficult.

An older adult who begins experiencing dizziness after starting a new medication may mistakenly blame aging rather than considering a possible side effect. Ask your healthcare provider whether any medications or combinations could be affecting your balance, especially if you've recently fallen or experienced near-falls.

4. Am I Accidentally Taking the Same Ingredient Twice?

Another overlooked concern involving medication interactions after 65 is accidentally doubling up on medications with overlapping ingredients. Over-the-counter products sometimes contain the same active ingredients found in other medicines.

A prime example of this is acetaminophen. It may appear in a prescription pain medication and an over-the-counter cold remedy, creating the possibility of taking too much without realizing it.

Excessive acetaminophen exposure can cause serious liver damage, particularly when someone unknowingly combines multiple products containing the ingredient. Ask your pharmacist to identify duplicate ingredients and explain which medications should never be taken together without professional guidance.

5. Should My Dosages Change as I Get Older?

A medication that worked well at age 55 may not affect your body in exactly the same way at age 75. Age-related changes in kidney and liver function can affect how certain medications are processed and eliminated. That means some older adults may need dosage adjustments or additional monitoring, particularly when kidney function declines or other medical conditions develop.

A medication cleared primarily through the kidneys may accumulate if kidney function decreases, potentially increasing the risk of unwanted effects. Ask whether your current dosages remain appropriate and whether blood tests or other monitoring are needed to evaluate medication safety.

6. Are There Foods or Drinks I Should Avoid?

Not all medication interactions after 65 involve combining two prescription drugs. Certain foods, beverages, and alcohol can change how medications work or increase the likelihood of side effects. Grapefruit juice can interfere with some medications, while alcohol may increase sleepiness, coordination problems, and fall risks.

For example, combining alcohol with certain sleep medications can produce dangerous sedation, even when the prescribed medication is taken at its normal dose. Ask your pharmacist whether any of your prescriptions require food restrictions, alcohol avoidance, or specific timing around meals and supplements.

7. Do I Still Need Every Medication I'm Taking?

Sometimes the most useful medication question isn't about adding another treatment but determining whether an existing one remains necessary. Taking multiple medications, sometimes called polypharmacy, can increase the risk of side effects and other unintended problems.

Researchers are studying deprescribing, a supervised process of reducing or discontinuing medications that may no longer be appropriate or necessary. Someone who started taking a medication after surgery several years ago may discover during a review that continued treatment should be reassessed. Never stop a prescription independently, especially medications that require gradual dose reductions, but ask your doctor whether each treatment still provides benefits that outweigh its risks.

8. Can Medicare Help Pay for a Medication Review?

A comprehensive medication review can be particularly valuable for retirees who see several specialists or manage multiple chronic conditions. Medicare drug plans must offer Medication Therapy Management services to eligible beneficiaries at no additional cost. These services can include a detailed review with a pharmacist or other healthcare professional, a written medication list, and recommendations for improving medication safety.

Eligibility depends on factors such as chronic conditions, medication use, and the requirements of the specific Medicare plan, so taking five medications doesn't automatically guarantee qualification. Contact your Part D or Medicare Advantage prescription drug plan to ask whether you qualify for a review and what services are available.

9. Could a Medication Review Also Save Me Money?

Beyond the potential health benefits, reviewing your prescriptions may uncover opportunities to reduce unnecessary medication spending. Managing multiple medications can be expensive, particularly for older adults with several chronic conditions. If a healthcare professional determines that a medication is no longer needed, safely discontinuing it could eliminate an ongoing copayment or pharmacy expense.

Similarly, a pharmacist may identify a lower-cost generic equivalent, a duplicate treatment, or a prescription that could be filled more affordably through your insurance plan. Although medication changes should always be based on clinical needs rather than price alone, addressing medication interactions after 65 can sometimes protect both your health and retirement budget.

A Medication Checkup Could Prevent More Than an Expensive Pharmacy Bill

Taking five or more medications doesn't automatically mean something is wrong, and many older adults genuinely need multiple prescriptions to manage their health. However, the more medications involved, the more important it becomes to understand possible interactions, overlapping ingredients, and changing dosage requirements. Keep an updated list of everything you take, including prescriptions, over-the-counter products, vitamins, and supplements, and share it with every healthcare provider involved in your care. Schedule a medication review when new symptoms appear, another prescription is added, or your health circumstances change, and never discontinue treatment without appropriate medical guidance. Staying informed about medication interactions after 65 can help you avoid preventable complications, maintain independence, and potentially reduce unnecessary healthcare expenses.

Do you take five or more medications, and has a pharmacist or doctor ever discovered an interaction or unnecessary prescription during a medication review? Share your experience in the comments.