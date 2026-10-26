7 Things Families Should Never Do With A Loved One's Money After They Die

MENAFN - Saving Advice) When a parent or spouse dies, financial decisions often become urgent at the worst possible time. There may be funeral expenses to cover, utility bills coming due, and family members wondering what happens to the money sitting in the deceased person's checking account. Someone might suggest withdrawing cash before the bank freezes the account, while another relative assumes the remaining savings can simply be divided among the children.

Unfortunately, even well-intentioned decisions can create serious legal and financial problems.

Understanding what happens to money after someone dies is essential for protecting the estate, avoiding family disputes, and preventing costly mistakes. According to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), a deceased person's money and property generally become part of an estate that may have outstanding financial obligations. Before moving money, paying bills, or distributing an inheritance, families should understand these seven important precautions.

1. Never Withdraw Money Just Because You Know the PIN

One of the biggest mistakes families make is assuming that having access to a deceased person's debit card or online banking password gives them permission to withdraw money. Even if your father shared his PIN while he was alive, that doesn't automatically authorize you to continue using his account after his death. The Internal Revenue Service explains that estate representatives generally need appropriate legal authority to manage a deceased person's financial affairs. For example, withdrawing $5,000 to cover funeral expenses before the bank recognizes an authorized estate representative could create questions about whether the transaction was legally permitted. Instead, notify the financial institution, ask about its deceased-account procedures, and determine who has authority to access the funds.

2. Never Assume a Power of Attorney Still Gives You Control

If you managed your mother's finances under a durable power of attorney, you may assume that authority continues after she dies. However, a financial power of attorney generally ends at the principal's death, meaning the former agent cannot continue acting under that document. Court-issued Letters Testamentary or Letters of Administration establish authority for estate representatives to handle a deceased taxpayer's affairs. Someone who paid bills for years under a power of attorney may therefore need a different legal authorization before managing estate accounts. Understanding what happens to money after someone dies includes recognizing that financial authority can change immediately, even when the same family member ultimately becomes executor.

3. Never Spend Social Security Payments That Must Be Returned

A Social Security deposit appearing after someone's death doesn't necessarily mean the money belongs to the family. According to the Social Security Administration, retirement and survivor benefits generally aren't payable for the month in which the beneficiary dies, even if death occurs on the last day. For example, if your father dies in October, the payment scheduled for November representing October benefits generally must be returned. However, a payment received after death for an earlier month may still be payable, so families should verify the benefit period rather than assume every post-death deposit is invalid. Contact Social Security and the bank before spending questionable deposits, because the agency may recover payments that weren't owed.

4. Never Divide Bank Accounts Before Checking for Debts

When relatives discover that a deceased parent left $40,000 in savings, dividing the money immediately may seem like a straightforward way to settle the inheritance. However, the estate may still owe medical bills, taxes, funeral expenses, or other legitimate obligations that must be addressed before beneficiaries receive their shares. Debts are generally paid from the deceased person's estate according to applicable state law. Distributing money prematurely could leave an executor struggling to recover funds from relatives if outstanding claims later arise. Before transferring estate assets, identify creditors, review applicable probate requirements, and determine which accounts may pass directly to designated beneficiaries outside the estate.

5. Never Pay a Deceased Relative's Debts From Your Own Savings Without Checking

A grieving spouse or adult child may feel obligated to pay every bill that arrives after a loved one's death. However, the CFPB explains that surviving relatives generally aren't personally responsible for the deceased person's debts unless they share legal responsibility or another exception applies. For example, an adult daughter who wasn't a co-signer on her father's $8,000 credit card balance ordinarily doesn't become responsible simply because she's his daughter. Exceptions can involve jointly held debts, community property laws, and certain state requirements affecting surviving spouses. Before sending personal funds to a debt collector, request written verification and determine whether the obligation belongs to the estate or someone who is legally responsible.

6. Never Mix Estate Money With Your Personal Bank Account

Managing an estate often involves collecting deposits, paying bills, and keeping track of financial transactions over several months. However, depositing estate funds into your personal checking account can make it difficult to distinguish your money from assets belonging to the deceased person. The IRS's Publication 559 explains that estate representatives are responsible for collecting assets, paying creditors, handling applicable taxes, and distributing remaining property to beneficiaries. An authorized executor may need to establish a separate estate bank account using an employer identification number issued by the IRS. Keeping estate transactions separate and maintaining detailed records can help prevent accounting mistakes, accusations of misuse, and unnecessary disagreements among heirs.

7. Never Forget About Taxes Before Distributing the Inheritance

Families sometimes assume that once funeral expenses and outstanding bills are paid, the remaining money can immediately be distributed. However, the deceased person may still have income tax obligations, and the estate itself could owe taxes on income earned after death. According to the IRS, an estate generally must file Form 1041 when it generates more than $600 in annual gross income, while a final individual income tax return may also be required. For example, an estate containing rental property, savings accounts, or investments could continue generating taxable income while probate is underway. Before distributing substantial assets, the executor should determine whether money needs to be reserved for taxes, administrative expenses, or unresolved claims.

Protecting a Loved One's Legacy Starts With the Right Decisions

Understanding what happens to money after someone dies can prevent financial mistakes during an already difficult time. Bank accounts, Social Security payments, debts, and inherited property don't necessarily become available for immediate use simply because a family member has passed away. The safest approach is to identify who has legal authority, determine which assets belong to the estate, and document financial transactions carefully. Families should also remember that jointly owned accounts, payable-on-death beneficiaries, trusts, and other arrangements may follow different rules than assets passing through probate. Taking time to understand what happens to money after someone dies can help protect an inheritance, preserve family relationships, and honor the financial legacy a loved one worked to build.

Have you ever helped settle a parent's or spouse's finances after their death? What was the biggest financial surprise or mistake your family encountered? Share your experience in the comments.