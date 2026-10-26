8 Supplements Older Adults Should Ask Their Pharmacist About Before Buying Again

MENAFN - Saving Advice) Walk into almost any pharmacy, and you'll find shelves filled with supplements promising better memory, stronger bones, healthier joints, and improved heart health. For older adults hoping to stay active and independent, those promises can be appealing. But what if some of those bottles are doing less for your health than you think, or worse, interfering with medications you already take?

According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), dietary supplements aren't approved for safety and effectiveness before they're marketed in the same way prescription drugs are. Some supplements can interact with medications, create unwanted side effects, or provide little benefit when there's no medical reason to take them. Understanding supplement risks for seniors could protect both your health and your retirement budget.

Before purchasing another bottle, consider discussing these eight supplements with your pharmacist.

1. Ginkgo Biloba for Memory and Brain Health

Ginkgo biloba is frequently marketed to older adults as a natural way to improve memory and support brain health. However, research hasn't established that ginkgo prevents dementia or meaningfully slows cognitive decline in otherwise healthy adults. According to the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health (NCCIH), ginkgo may also increase bleeding risks when combined with anticoagulant medications such as warfarin. Someone taking medication to prevent blood clots could unknowingly introduce an additional risk by adding a memory supplement to their routine. Before spending $20 or $30 on another bottle, ask whether there's reliable evidence that ginkgo would benefit your particular situation.

2. High-Dose Vitamin E for Healthy Aging

Vitamin E is an essential nutrient, but taking large supplemental doses isn't necessarily better than getting appropriate amounts through food. The NIH Office of Dietary Supplements explains that high-dose vitamin E supplements can increase bleeding risks, particularly when combined with anticoagulant or antiplatelet medications. This matters for older adults who take warfarin, aspirin, or other medications that affect blood clotting. Some people also purchase vitamin E because of claims about heart health or memory, even though evidence doesn't support using high doses routinely for those purposes. Ask your pharmacist whether your multivitamin already provides sufficient vitamin E and whether a separate supplement offers any meaningful advantage.

3. Calcium Supplements for Stronger Bones

Calcium is important for maintaining bone health, especially as osteoporosis becomes more common with age. However, taking more calcium than your body needs doesn't automatically produce stronger bones and may increase the risk of kidney stones. According to the NIH Office of Dietary Supplements, calcium supplements can also interfere with the absorption of medications such as levothyroxine and certain antibiotics. For example, someone taking thyroid medication every morning may need to separate calcium supplements from their prescription by several hours. Before purchasing another large bottle, ask how much calcium you're getting from food and whether supplementation is necessary to meet your individual needs.

4. St. John's Wort for Mood Support

St. John's wort is an herbal supplement sometimes marketed for depression, emotional well-being, and stress management. Although research suggests it may help some people with mild to moderate depression, the supplement has potentially serious interactions with numerous prescription medications. The NCCIH warns that St. John's wort can reduce the effectiveness of certain heart medications, antidepressants, cancer treatments, and other drugs. Combining it with medications that affect serotonin can also produce dangerous side effects. Because supplement risks for seniors increase when several medications are involved, ask your pharmacist to review your complete prescription list before considering this product.

5. High-Dose Vitamin D Without a Medical Reason

Vitamin D supports bone health and helps the body absorb calcium, making it particularly important as people age. However, taking high doses without medical guidance can create problems, especially when someone already receives vitamin D through fortified foods or other supplements. According to the NIH Office of Dietary Supplements, excessive vitamin D intake can cause dangerously elevated calcium levels, potentially contributing to kidney problems and other complications. The generally established upper intake level for adults is 4,000 international units daily, although clinicians may prescribe higher doses temporarily for specific medical conditions. Ask whether your current intake is appropriate, whether testing is indicated, and whether you're paying for a supplement you don't actually need.

6. Fish Oil Supplements for Heart Protection

Fish oil supplements are widely advertised as an easy way to support cardiovascular health, but their benefits depend on the individual and the formulation. The NCCIH explains that research on omega-3 supplements has produced mixed results for preventing cardiovascular events in the general population. High doses may also increase the risk of atrial fibrillation in certain people, while some formulations can interact with medications affecting blood clotting. Someone taking fish oil alongside several heart medications should therefore ask whether the supplement provides a proven benefit for their particular condition. Prescription omega-3 medications used for specific medical purposes shouldn't be confused with ordinary over-the-counter fish oil capsules.

7. Vitamin B6 for Nerve Health and Energy

Vitamin B6 is necessary for normal nerve function and metabolism, but more isn't always better. The NIH Office of Dietary Supplements warns that prolonged consumption of excessive supplemental vitamin B6 can cause sensory neuropathy, a condition involving nerve damage. Symptoms may include tingling, numbness, and difficulty coordinating movement, which can be especially concerning for older adults already dealing with balance problems. Vitamin B6 can appear in multivitamins, B-complex products, and supplements marketed for energy or nerve support, making it possible to consume more than intended. Ask your pharmacist to calculate your total daily intake from all products before purchasing another supplement containing this vitamin.

8. Glucosamine and Chondroitin for Joint Pain

Joint discomfort can make everyday activities difficult, so it's understandable that many older adults turn to supplements promising relief. Glucosamine and chondroitin are commonly marketed for osteoarthritis, but research findings about their effectiveness have been inconsistent. According to the NCCIH, these supplements may also interact with warfarin and potentially increase bleeding risks. A retiree spending $35 monthly on joint supplements could pay $420 annually without knowing whether the products are providing meaningful relief. Before buying another bottle, ask whether there's evidence supporting continued use and whether other treatments might offer better results for your symptoms.

Your Supplement Routine Could Be Costing More Than You Realize

Beyond potential medical concerns, supplement risks for seniors can include unnecessary spending that quietly adds up throughout retirement. Consider someone purchasing four supplements at $25 each every month, creating a $100 monthly expense or $1,200 annually. If those products duplicate nutrients already provided by food or other vitamins, some of that money may be spent without a clear health benefit. The FDA recommends sharing a complete list of supplements and medications with healthcare professionals to identify potential interactions. A pharmacist can help evaluate ingredients, dosages, medication conflicts, and whether particular products deserve further discussion with your doctor.

A Five-Minute Conversation Could Protect Your Health and Wallet

Dietary supplements aren't automatically dangerous, and some older adults genuinely benefit from specific vitamins, minerals, or other products when there's a documented need. However, taking multiple supplements without reviewing their ingredients and interactions can introduce unnecessary health risks and recurring expenses. Before buying another bottle, bring your medication and supplement list to the pharmacy and ask whether each product remains appropriate. Never discontinue prescribed supplements or replace necessary medical treatment without discussing the change with your healthcare provider. Understanding supplement risks for seniors can help you make more informed decisions, avoid potentially harmful combinations, and spend your retirement dollars on products that actually serve a purpose.

Do you take vitamins or supplements regularly, and has a pharmacist ever recommended changing or eliminating one? Have you found any supplements that genuinely helped, or were some a waste of money? Share your experience in the comments.