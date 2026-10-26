Your Phone Could Be Sharing Your Location With Apps You Forgot About - Check These Settings

MENAFN - Saving Advice) You downloaded a weather app two years ago, tried a restaurant rewards program once, and installed a shopping app to save a few dollars on groceries. You might not even remember using them, but some of those apps could still have permission to access your phone's location. Depending on your settings, they may be able to collect information about where you go, how often you visit certain places, and potentially even where you live.

The problem isn't necessarily that someone is watching your every move. It's that many people grant permissions when installing an app and never think about them again. According to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), mobile apps can collect personal information, including location data, depending on the permissions users provide.

Understanding phone location privacy settings can help you limit unnecessary tracking, protect sensitive information, and make smarter decisions about which apps deserve access to your whereabouts.

Check Which iPhone Apps Have Access to Your Location

If you use an iPhone, one of the easiest ways to review your location permissions is through the Privacy & Security menu. According to Apple's official instructions, you can open Settings, select Privacy & Security, and tap Location Services to see which apps have requested location access. Each app may offer options such as Never, Ask Next Time Or When I Share, While Using the App, or Always, depending on its functionality. For example, a navigation app may need location access while you're driving, but an old retail app probably doesn't need permission to track your location continuously. Reviewing these phone location privacy settings every few months can help you identify apps that have more access than they actually need.

Review Android Location Permissions for Forgotten Apps

Android phones also provide tools for controlling which apps can access your location, although the exact menus may vary by manufacturer and software version. According to Google's Android Help Center, users can generally open Settings, select Location, and review App Location Permissions to see which applications have access. Many Android devices allow you to choose between permissions such as Allow All the Time, Allow Only While Using the App, Ask Every Time, or Don't Allow. If you discover that an old coupon app or restaurant loyalty program has continuous location access, consider changing its permission to While Using or disabling it entirely. You can always restore permission later if an app stops providing a feature you actually want.

Turn Off Precise Location When an App Doesn't Need It

Many people don't realize that allowing location access doesn't always mean sharing their exact whereabouts. Both Apple and Android offer options for sharing an approximate location instead of precise GPS coordinates, giving users additional control over their information. Apple explains that iPhone users can tap an app under Location Services and turn off Precise Location, while Android users can find similar controls within individual app permissions. A weather app may only need your general area to provide a useful forecast, while a navigation app typically needs more accurate information to guide you through unfamiliar streets. Adjusting these phone location privacy settings can help reduce unnecessary exposure without sacrificing the features you actually use.

Check Whether Apps Can Track You in the Background

An app doesn't necessarily need to be open on your screen to access location information. Some applications request background location permissions for features such as fitness tracking, navigation, or location-based reminders, but other apps may not need that level of access. iPhones periodically remind users when an app accesses their location in the background, allowing them to reconsider that permission. Android users can review apps listed under Allow All the Time and change unnecessary permissions to Allow Only While Using the App. If you haven't opened a shopping app in six months, there's little reason to automatically assume it still needs permission to determine where you are throughout the day.

Review Location History and Sharing Features

Controlling app permissions is only part of protecting your location information because some services also maintain location histories or allow you to share your whereabouts with other people. For example, Google Maps Timeline can save information about places you've visited when the feature is enabled, while location-sharing services can provide selected contacts with access to your current location. According to Google's location privacy guidance, users can manage location permissions and review additional settings related to location history and sharing. Check Google Maps Timeline and Location Sharing, along with Apple's Find My app if you use an iPhone, to make sure these features reflect your current preferences. Remember that disabling an individual app's location permission doesn't necessarily delete previously collected location data or stop location sharing through another service.

Don't Forget About Advertising and Data Brokers

Location information can be valuable to advertisers because it may reveal shopping habits, commuting patterns, and visits to particular businesses. In May 2026, the FTC announced a proposed settlement involving data broker Kochava, alleging that the company sold sensitive location information capable of revealing individuals' movements without appropriate consent. The agency said the information could expose visits to sensitive places, including healthcare facilities and religious organizations. While not every app sells location data, the case illustrates why consumers should pay attention to privacy policies and unnecessary tracking permissions. Reviewing phone location privacy settings, limiting advertising permissions, and removing apps you no longer use can reduce some opportunities for unnecessary data collection.

Delete Apps You Haven't Used in Months

Sometimes the simplest privacy improvement is removing applications that no longer serve a purpose. If you downloaded a travel app for a vacation three years ago or installed a retail rewards app you never use, keeping it on your phone may offer little benefit. Deleting an app generally removes its ability to collect new device location data through that installation, although information previously collected by the company may remain in its systems. Before deleting, check whether the service offers an account deletion or data removal option, particularly if you've shared personal information. A quick review of your installed apps every few months can help keep your phone organized while reducing unnecessary privacy exposure.

A Few Minutes in Your Settings Could Make a Big Difference

You don't have to stop using helpful apps or disable every location feature to improve your privacy. Navigation, emergency services, weather alerts, and other useful tools may genuinely benefit from knowing where you are. The goal is to make sure each app has only the access it needs and that you understand when your information may be collected or shared. Start by reviewing permissions for forgotten apps, limiting precise and background access where appropriate, and checking any location history or sharing features you've enabled. Taking control of your phone location privacy settings can help protect sensitive information without making your smartphone less useful.

Have you ever checked your phone's location permissions and discovered apps you forgot were tracking your location? Do you regularly review your privacy settings, or is this something you plan to start doing? Share your experience in the comments.