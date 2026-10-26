How Capital Gains Tax Works: Rates And 6 Real Examples

(MENAFN- Thousandaire) > Your portfolio crushed this year. Noice. Uncle Sam is ready to congratulate you. Yes, its Capital Gains tax, youngin. Here's how you play your cards. Now, you only owe capital gains tax when you sell something for more than you paid. How much you owe depends mostly on two things: how long you held it, and how much other income you have that year. Get those two right and plenty of people pay 0%. What a capital gain is Almost everything you own for personal use or as an investment is a capital asset: stocks, bonds, fund shares, your home, even household furniture. Sell shares for $15,000 that you bought for $10,000, and you have a $5,000 gain. That $5,000 is all that gets taxed. The original $10,000 is your own money coming back. No sale, no tax. A stock that doubles on paper costs you nothing until you sell it. Short-term vs. long-term This is the line that matters most. Short-term: you held the asset one year or less. The gain is taxed as ordinary income, at the same rates as your paycheck. Long-term: you held it more than one year. The gain gets its own lower rates: 0%, 15%, or 20%. A few assets play by different rules. Gains on collectibles such as coins and art are taxed at up to 28%, and part of the gain on selling real estate you depreciated can be taxed at up to 25%. The 2026 long-term rates Your long-term rate depends on your total taxable income, including the gain. Here are the 2026 thresholds:

Rate Single Married filing jointly Head of household 0% Up to $49,450 Up to $98,900 Up to $66,200 15% Up to $545,500 Up to $613,700 Up to $579,600 20% Above that Above that Above that

Taxable income means after deductions. A married couple taking the 2026 standard deduction of $32,200 could have up to $131,100 of income ($98,900 plus $32,200) and still have long-term gains taxed at 0%.

Higher earners can owe one more layer. The net investment income tax can add 3.8% on investment income once modified adjusted gross income passes $200,000 for single filers or $250,000 for joint filers.

Losses help, up to a point

Losses cancel out gains. If your losses are bigger than your gains for the year, you can deduct up to $3,000 of the leftover loss against regular income ($1,500 if married filing separately). Anything beyond that carries forward to future years.

There is one trap. Pay attention. Under the wash sale rule, a loss doesn't count if you buy substantially identical stock or securities within 30 days before or after the sale. That includes buying it in your IRA or Roth IRA.

Seven ways to pay less, or nothingThe cheapest move there is. Short-term rates can run to 37%; long-term rates top out at 20% for most assets.If your taxable income fits under the 0% threshold, long-term gains in that space cost nothing. We covered how much room you have in our piece on tax-gain harvesting.Sell losers to offset winners, and avoid rebuying within the wash sale window.IRAs let earnings grow tax deferred, and qualified Roth distributions are tax free. Selling inside the account isn't a taxable event; withdrawals follow the account's own rules.Up to $250,000 of gain on your main home is excluded, or $500,000 for married couples filing jointly (IRS Publication 523 ).If you itemize, the deduction for stock held more than a year is generally its fair market value, and you never sold it.Heirs get a basis equal to the fair market value on the date of death, which wipes out the gain built up during your lifetime. Real-world examples, with the math

The examples below use 2026 rates and made-up households. Swap in your own numbers: start with your taxable income before the sale, add the gain, and see which band in the table above it lands in.

Same sale, two holding periods

A single filer has $90,000 of taxable income from wages. That puts them in the 22% ordinary bracket, which for single filers runs from $50,400 to $105,700 in 2026.

They sell fund shares for a $10,000 gain. Their taxable income becomes $100,000.

Sold after 11 months, the gain is short-term. $10,000 times 22% is $2,200 in tax.

Sold after 13 months, the gain is long-term. Their income is already above the $49,450 zero-rate line, so the whole gain is taxed at 15%. $10,000 times 15% is $1,500.

Waiting two months saved $700.

A gain that straddles the 0% line

A married couple filing jointly has $80,000 of taxable income before any sales. They sell long-term shares with a $40,000 gain.

Gains stack on top of ordinary income. The 0% band runs to $98,900, so the couple has $98,900 minus $80,000, or $18,900, of room at 0%.

The first $18,900 of the gain is taxed at 0%. That leaves $40,000 minus $18,900, or $21,100, taxed at 15%.

$21,100 times 15% is $3,165. That's the entire tax on a $40,000 gain: an effective rate under 8%.

The gain doesn't raise the rate on their wages. It only fills the space above them.

Harvesting a loss against a gain

A single investor sells one fund for a $12,000 long-term gain. They also sell a second fund that is down $15,000.

The loss wipes out the gain: $12,000 minus $15,000 leaves a net loss of $3,000. That full $3,000 comes off their ordinary income. In the 22% bracket, that's $3,000 times 22%, or $660 less tax.

If the loss had been $20,000, the net loss would be $8,000. They would deduct $3,000 this year and carry $5,000 forward.

If they rebuy the losing fund within 30 days, including inside their IRA, the loss is disallowed. Buying a similar fund that tracks a different index is how many investors stay invested through the window.

Selling a home

A married couple bought their house for $300,000 and sells it for $750,000. Ignoring improvements and selling costs (both of which lower the gain), the gain is $450,000.

They have owned and lived in it for at least two of the last five years, so the $500,000 exclusion covers the whole gain. Tax owed: $0.

A single seller with the same numbers gets a $250,000 exclusion. That leaves $450,000 minus $250,000, or $200,000, taxable as a long-term gain. At 15%, that's $30,000. Depending on their other income, part of it could fall into the 20% band or trigger the 3.8% surtax.

Gifted shares vs. inherited shares

A parent bought shares for $20,000. They are now worth $120,000.

If the parent gives the shares to a child while alive, the child's basis is generally the parent's basis: $20,000. Selling for $120,000 creates a $100,000 gain.

If the child inherits the same shares, the basis becomes the value on the date of death: $120,000. Selling for $120,000 creates no gain at all.

Same shares, same price. A $100,000 difference in taxable gain.

Donating shares instead of cash

An itemizer wants to give $10,000 to charity. They own shares worth $10,000 that cost $4,000 and have been held for more than a year.

If they sell first, they realize a $6,000 gain. At 15%, that's $900 in tax, leaving $9,100 to give.

If they donate the shares directly, there's no sale and no gain. The charity gets the full $10,000, and the deduction is generally the full $10,000 fair market value.

This only helps if you itemize. With the standard deduction, the charity still gets more, but you don't get the deduction.

The move to make

Before you sell anything in a taxable account, check two things: the purchase date and your taxable income for the year. If the shares are a few weeks short of a year, wait unless you have a strong reason not to. If your taxable income sits under the 0% threshold, sell long-term winners up to that line before December 31.

Pair any big gain with a loss you can harvest, and keep the wash sale window clean. Give appreciated shares, not cash, if you itemize.

This isn't for anyone whose investments are all inside a 401(k) or IRA; capital gains rules don't touch trades there.

Sources Internal Revenue Service, Topic no. 409, Capital gains and losses Internal Revenue Service, Rev. Proc. 2025-32, 2026 inflation adjustments Internal Revenue Service, Topic no. 559, Net investment income tax Internal Revenue Service, 2025 Instructions for Schedule D (Form 1040), Capital Gains and Losses Internal Revenue Service, Tax Tip 2023-116, Individual retirement accounts can be important tools in retirement planning Internal Revenue Service, Publication 523 (2025), Selling Your Home Internal Revenue Service, Publication 526 (2025), Charitable Contributions Internal Revenue Service, Publication 551 (12/2025), Basis of Assets



Thousandaire Editorial Team

The Thousandaire Editorial Team creates practical, evidence-based personal finance content for people building real wealth. We break down investing, retirement, taxes, real estate, and other wealth-building decisions with clear explanations, real numbers, and no hype