$71 Million Off-Market Sale Closes On Naples' Gordon Drive

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Premier Sotheby's International Realty represented the private sale of a 1.58-acre Gulf-front estate with 150 feet of beach frontage

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PHOTO CREDIT: Nick Shirghio Photography



NAPLES, Fla., Oct. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A newly completed beachfront estate at 2050 Gordon Drive has sold off market for $71,000,000 in one of Naples' most significant residential transactions of the year. Paul Arpin, Pete Reppucci and Michael Giacalone, global real estate advisors with Premier Sotheby's International Realty's Broad Avenue office, represented the property in the private transaction.

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Completed in 2026, the custom residence encompasses 9,551 square feet of air-conditioned space and 21,461 total square feet on approximately 1.58 acres. The property includes approximately 150 feet of direct Gulf frontage within Gordon Drive Estates, a private gated enclave along one of Naples' most sought-after stretches of coastline.

Designed by Naples-based Stofft Cooney Architects and constructed by Equinox Construction Group, the seven-bedroom residence was conceived to maximize its expansive beachfront setting and panoramic Gulf views. Caitlin Creer Interiors led the interior design, with landscape architecture by Architectural Land Design.

The estate includes seven full and two half baths, a dedicated guest suite and six garage spaces. European oak flooring, custom mahogany doors and expansive storm-rated windows and sliding glass doors are among the architectural and material details incorporated throughout the residence. Outdoor living centers around a heated pool and spa overlooking the Gulf, complemented by motorized screens and shutters. The residence also includes a commercial-grade elevator, 80-kilowatt generator and natural gas service.

QUOTES:

“Naples continues to establish itself among the country's most sought-after luxury real estate markets and within this market Gordon Drive operates in a very different tier, where land, Gulf frontage and privacy are often as important as the residence itself. This newly completed estate on more than 1.5 acres with 150 feet of beachfront represents an increasingly limited combination, and the $71 million closing reflects the significance of that offering.”

“We are witnessing a new era of luxury real estate in Naples, where sales above $60 million happen more than once a year. As is the case with ultra luxury buyers and sellers, transactions of this magnitude often happen quietly. The ability to connect the right parties privately becomes particularly important when you are dealing with properties that are not broadly available and buyers who value discretion.”

Paul Arpin, global real estate advisor, Premier Sotheby's International Realty, Broad Avenue office

“Four years ago, Paul Arpin of Sotheby's International Realty made headlines with a record-setting $62 million luxury property sale in Naples. At the time, it represented a remarkable milestone for the local real estate market. Since that historic transaction, four additional luxury properties have sold for more than $62 million, demonstrating the continued strength and evolution of Naples' ultra-luxury real estate market. Now, with a new $71 million sale, Paul is once again at the forefront of Naples' most prestigious real estate transactions.”

“As market observers, for years we espoused the many virtues of Naples and celebrated its increased notoriety while also noting it can't command the prices seen in east coast markets such as Palm Beach and Miami. That is no longer the case, and we now must acknowledge there are no limits.”

Budge Huskey, CEO, Premier Sotheby's International Realty

About Premier Sotheby's International Realty

Headquartered in Naples, Florida, Premier Sotheby's International Realty has over 1,200 real estate professionals in 40 locations throughout Florida and North Carolina. Premier Sotheby's International Realty also benefits from an association with the storied Sotheby's auction house, established in 1744. The company is a member of the Sotheby's International Realty network, proudly associated with Peerage Realty Partners, and affiliated with Compass International Holdings. For more information, visit premiersothebysrealty.com.

Media Contact:

Elise Ramer | Premier Sotheby's International Realty

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