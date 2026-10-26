'Show Me Faces, Tell Me Stories': Filmmaker Stu Pollard Turns 25 Years Of Reunion Planning Into Reunacy

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) After 25 years of planning family and class reunions, Pollard created an event planning platform to help others gather more, especially during the holidays.

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Filmmaker Stu Pollard knows how to bring people together on a movie set. For 25 years, he has done the same for his Georgetown University class, five milestone reunions and counting. Pollard has now turned the directory he built for his classmates into Reunacy, a private platform where families, alumni groups, and other communities can plan events, share photos, and stay connected long after the gathering ends. As we head into the busiest gathering weeks of the year, Pollard's pitch is simple:“Show me faces, tell me stories.”Thanksgiving weekend is a popular time for high school reunions, and year-end is when families gather and start talking about next summer's big party. Reunacy is built for both: the class that needs a directory and event RSVPs, and the family that leaves the holiday table with a reunion date for next year. It is free to start at reunacy.Reunacy is a private reunion and event planning platform founded by filmmaker and longtime reunion organizer Stu Pollard. Reunacy combines the best parts of an online directory and an events app in one place, without ads. Reunacy Exclusive is a paid tier that adds a fully private group page, unlimited members, photo albums, a message board, group insights, and a printable directory."It's not like social media, where it's 'I have this amazing job, this beautiful partner, my perfect life,'" Pollard said. "It's a private platform to plan your event and build relationships with other guests.”Family and class reunion planners typically discover Reunacy early in their planning process, often while looking for a family reunion website or a class reunion planner. The most-used tool is event invitations and RSVPs, with optional payment links. A free group of up to 10 members gets a group page, unlimited events, private event pages, message threads, RSVPs, payment links for tickets, and member profiles with video stories.Once guests are invited to a Reunacy group, each can create their own individual profile and see the other guests. With Reunacy Exclusive, the group becomes fully private and unlimited in size, the message board is used to poll guests on dates, venues and details, and photo albums give every attendee one place to upload from phones and cameras after the party. Many families and classes use Reunacy as a more organized replacement for the infamous "group text chat."Reunacy: Stay Connected with the People Who Matter MostRemembering everyone's names and faces for any reunion or event is a major feat, even for the most social of guests. Pollard built the first version of Reunacy in 2019 for his class's 30th reunion, with friend Clay Ostrom: classmates sent in a photo and a two-sentence bio, and the two of them added every entry by hand."A lot of people get intimidated going to reunions, so it's about giving somebody a place where they can do a little bit of prep work and become part of the group before the party starts," Pollard said.“Classmates spent an average of 15 to 20 minutes in that first online directory, reading each other's profiles.”Pollard brought on Ostrom as a co-founder to build the platform out: event pages with invitations, RSVPs and payment links, photo albums, a message board, a printable directory, video stories, a virtual nametag cheat sheet for the night of the party, and group insights for organizers. As of 2026, more than 30,000 people have used Reunacy to plan family and class reunions, including the 70-person Connery family reunion and Taft High School's Class of '69, which has more than 150 classmates on the site."Every feature we add has to pass the same test: does it get people to the party, and does it keep them talking after? We didn't want to build just another evite platform, we wanted a place where people could stay connected," said Ostrom.In a time where social media feeds dominate our attention, getting together in person matters more than ever. Reunacy exists to help users plan incredible, well-organized parties, but also to encourage conversation and connection among the groups, before and after the event."Reunions are about getting together with people you share a connection with. Maybe that's family, maybe it's your school, maybe it's just a common interest. Reunions exist because we miss those people and shared experiences." Pollard said. "Seeing faces gets people excited about reuniting, and there will be even more stories to tell once reunion concludes.”About ReunacyReunacy is a private reunion and event planning app built for planners and guests, founded in 2019 by Stu Pollard, a filmmaker who has organized reunions for 25 years. Free to start, Reunacy lets planners send event invitations with full event details, track RSVPs, and collect ticket payments by credit card, deposited straight to the planner's bank account. Attendees create their own profiles in a directory and can view other guests' profiles, photos, and information. In the Exclusive plan, members chat on a private message board, plan unlimited events, store years of family photos in shared albums that everyone can download, and print a directory of the whole family. It runs in any phone browser with no app to install. Learn more at ReunacyAbout Stu PollardStu Pollard is a Louisville-based filmmaker and the founder of Lunacy Productions, whose credits include RUST CREEK and PLUS ONE. A 1989 graduate of Georgetown University, he has organized every milestone reunion for his class since graduation and co-founded Reunacy, the reunion platform named after his film company. He is also a co-founder of Fathertime Bourbon, a small-batch Kentucky bourbon brand.Media ContactAlana Maiello...Stu Pollard is available for interviews. Headshot and archival reunion footage available on request.

Alana Maiello

Reunacy

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'Show Me Faces, Tell Me Stories': Filmmaker Stu Pollard Turns 25 Years of Reunion Planning Into Reunacy News Provided By Reunacy October 26, 2026, 17:46 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Movie Industry, Technology, Travel & Tourism Industry



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