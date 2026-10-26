Premiere Experiential Agency Promobile Marketing Welcomes New Clients Including ARIH, Momofuku And Others

The street tested experiential agency bets big on real human connection in an AI obsessed world as they expand Executive and Account Teams

- Giovanni Martinez, Co-Founder and CEO, Promobile Marketing

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As marketers confront declining digital ad effectiveness and rising consumer skepticism toward AI generated content, Promobile Marketing, the experiential agency behind some of CPG's most talked about real world activations, is accelerating its growth. The agency has recently added Momofuku, ARIH (inspired by BTS), Yerba Madre and others to its roster, and expanded its Executive and Account Teams with four strategic hires and four internal promotions to support rising demand for high impact, in person brand experiences.

Experiential Marketing Continues to Provide Measurable Impact:

.Experiential marketing is one of the fastest growing channels in 2026, with global experiential spend reaching $128.35B in 2024 and continuing to rise. (PQ Media)

.73% of marketers plan to increase experiential budgets in '27. (eMarketer)

.81% of consumers say in person experiences make them more likely to buy a product. (Nielsen)

.80% of Americans say they are drawn to experiences that don't revolve around screens. (Quad + The Harris Poll, 2026)

.79% of Gen Z and 78% of Millennials say they've sought out more real world experiences in the past year. (Kantar, The IRL Advantage, 2026)

.Consumers also trust physical environments more than digital ones - the same creative is rated twice as authentic, credible, believable, and trustworthy when seen in a physical setting versus a social feed. (Kantar, 2026)

Promobile Marketing operates in the physical world where real world interactions build trust and drive measurable retail lift. By combining street level operational grit, Michelin caliber hospitality, and velocity driven execution, Promobile has emerged as the go to partner for category defining brands like OLIPOP, Liquid I.V., AG1, Chobani, Unilever, and Taco Bell.

“Algorithms can optimize for cheap clicks, but they can't make a consumer fall in love with a brand or drive immediate velocity at the retail shelf,” said Giovanni Martinez, Co Founder of Promobile Marketing.“As marketers hit the digital ad fatigue wall, CMOs are coming to us because we build physical experiences that convert into digital reach and real revenue. Scaling our talent pipeline with these incredible leaders ensures we continue delivering Michelin starred field service and flawless execution at scale.”

Bolstering Executive & Strategic Leadership

Promobile's new hires include Brian Couch as Chief Operating Officer (formerly HAVAS, Mosaic, SoHo Experiential), along with creative and operational leaders Cheina Ramos, Dustin Lamprecht, and Dan Haxel. Internal promotions include Grant Omohundro, Sarah Pesek, Kayla Robinson, and Bryan Lobato.

Built on Street Precision & Public-Sector Rigor

Promobile's growth trajectory stems from its unique origin story. Founded in NYC in 2012 by Dominick Tomanelli and Giovanni Martinez out of a single burger truck (Trusty Truck), the agency built its culture on“street precision” and problem solving. That operational muscle was battle tested under extreme public sector stakes during the pandemic, when Promobile partnered with Chef José Andrés' World Central Kitchen to scale from 0 to 25,000 hot meals daily across 20+ food trucks, and custom engineered 21 mobile vaccine buses for New York City, deploying 360+ field staff to vaccinate over 350,000 residents.

Today, the agency applies that same high stakes operational rigor to Fortune 500 brand activations and culture shifting spectacles ranging from rolling a giant viral hairball through NYC for K18 Haircare to running gamified“effort as currency” pop ups for OLIPOP and custom high humidity truck builds for Amika.

With the expanded team in place, Promobile is positioned to onboard a new slate of upcoming brand partners across CPG, QSR, and lifestyle sectors, proving that in an AI-dominated era, real human connection remains the ultimate competitive advantage.

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About Promobile Marketing

Promobile Marketing is a national, full-service experiential marketing agency that builds authentic brand trust, viral awareness, and retail velocity for high-growth CPG and Fortune 500 brands. Founded on the streets of New York City in 2012, Promobile combines crisis-forged logistics, Michelin-starred hospitality, and in-house creative strategy to execute mobile tours, CPG sampling campaigns, pop-ups, and complex spatial builds. Promobile's client portfolio includes OLIPOP, Liquid I.V., AG1, Chobani, Unilever, Taco Bell, Amika, and Sweetgreen.

Daniel Forman

Storyline Advisors

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Premiere Experiential Agency Promobile Marketing Welcomes New Clients Including ARIH, Momofuku and Others News Provided By Storyline Advisors October 26, 2026, 17:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods



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