Nationally-Known Family Business CEO Launches Cornerstake Advisory To Help Owners Grow, Sell Or Pass On What They Built

Brad Beldon, Founder of Cornerstake Advisory

Cornerstake Advisory offers an array of services for owners of established family and founder led businesses

Texas-based advisory firm offers coaching, advisory, fractional CEO work and speaking, built on six fundamentals called The Owner's Foundation

- Brad BeldonSAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Brad Beldon, a construction industry leader with more than four decades of experience, has launched Cornerstake Advisory, LLC, a San Antonio-based firm dedicated to helping owners of established family and founder led businesses across the U.S. build a stronger company, whichever road they choose next. The firm opened on October 22.Beldon spent decades in the owner's chair of a family business. He served as President, CEO, and Chief Culture Officer, and he led the company through growth, a culture its TEAM was proud of, and its sale. Along the way, he learned that growing a business, selling it, and passing it on to the next generation all rest on the same foundation.“Most owners I talk to are carrying the whole business on their own shoulders,” said Beldon.“You don't build one business to grow and a different one to sell or hand down. If the business only works because you're in the building, every option gets smaller. I started Cornerstake Advisory to help owners build something that stands on its own.”Cornerstake Advisory works with owners, CEOs, and their leadership TEAMs through four services:. Owner coaching: one-on-one work with the owner on leadership, decisions and the road ahead.. Advisory: a sounding board for big decisions, from growth plans to preparing for a sale or a family transition.. Fractional CEO: selective, hands-on leadership for a defined period when a business needs it.. Speaking: keynotes and workshops for associations, conferences, and leadership groups.All of the work is built on The Owner's Foundation, six fundamentals that make a business worth more and less dependent on its owner: People, Culture, Leadership, Systems, Numbers and Strategy.The name comes from the building trades. A cornerstake marks the corner before the foundation is poured, and everything that follows is measured from it.Owners can learn more and book a no-cost 30-minute introductory conversation at cornerstakeadvisory.About Cornerstake Advisory, LLCCornerstake Advisory, LLC is a San Antonio advisory firm founded by Brad Beldon in 2026. It helps owners of established family and founder-led businesses strengthen the people, culture, leadership, systems, numbers, and strategy that create options to grow, sell or pass the business on. Grow it. Sell it. Or pass it on

Leslie Komet Ausburn

Komet Marketing Communications, Inc

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Nationally-known family business CEO launches Cornerstake Advisory to help owners grow, sell or pass on what they built News Provided By Komet Marketing Communications, Inc October 26, 2026, 17:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies



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