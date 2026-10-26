Merry Meritage Returns To Napa Valley With New Holiday Experiences

Merry Meritage at The Meritage Resort & Spa

The Meritage Resort & Spa's winter wonderland returns Nov. 19 with new festivities, Napa's largest outdoor ice rink, nightly snowfall and a 40-foot tree.

NAPA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Merry Meritage returns to The Meritage Resort & Spa from November 19, 2026, through January 3, 2027, transforming the property into a vineyard-side winter village. The annual event kicks off with its Tree Lighting on Saturday, November 21, featuring live music, falling snow, train rides and special appearances by Santa and storybook characters. Guests who donate a new toy to the Boys & Girls Club of Napa Valley will receive 20% off ice skating.This year, as the Meritage Resort & Spa marks its 20th anniversary, Merry Meritage returns with a festive refresh, introducing new interactive experiences, elevated favorites, and a calendar spanning family-friendly workshops to spirited fun for grown-ups. Whether stopping by for a little holiday cheer or settling in for a full Wine Country weekend, guests will find plenty of ways to celebrate the season.The 2026 Holiday Lineup: What's New Under the Tree- Build with Ember the Elf: Little ones can build cork reindeer alongside Ember the Elf for Santa's sleigh while enjoying lunch, dancing, skating, story time and a surprise visit.- Holly Jolly Hideaway Bar: The sparkling tasting room, Sora, transforms into a festive pop-up bar with whimsical décor and cocktails like a Gingerbread Margarita and Snow Spritz.- Cocoa & Cheer: A cozy stop for hot chocolate with all the fixings, warm apple cider, seasonal sweets and spiked options for adults.- Deck the Paws: On December 17, four-legged guests can join a holiday edition of Yappy Hour at Olive & Hay, complete with treats, ornament-making and more.Holiday Market: Shop small as local vendors gather beneath twinkling lights and falling snow every Saturday and Sunday through December 20.Even More Merry:- Rinkside Cabins: Spacious glass cabins replace the resort's igloos, offering cozy private retreats for groups of six or 10, complete with a complimentary bottle of Champagne, sparkling cider, or milk and cookies.- More Princess Tinsel Teas: Additional tea parties join the lineup by popular demand, giving little royals a chance to skate, sip, snack and enjoy story time with their favorite princesses before taking home a special gift.Timeless Traditions that Sleigh:- Napa Valley's Largest Outdoor Ice Rink: Lace up for daily ice skating, a beloved seasonal tradition.- Nightly Tree Lighting & Snowfall: Take in the sparkle, then warm up with a private fire pit and s'mores experience, available by reservation for up to five guests.- Weekend Family Fun: Decorate gingerbread houses at Santa's Workshop or create keepsake ornaments from festive photos with Picture Present.- Shopping & Sparkling Sips: Browse gifts at Noël & Co or put those pinkies up at a Sparkling High Tea at Sora, featuring sparkling wine flights, tea sandwiches and seasonal sweets.Stay for the Holiday MagicTurn a festive outing into a Wine Country getaway with the Merry Meritage Holiday Escape, offering 20% off accommodations and unlimited complimentary ice skating for two. Stay Golden members also receive complimentary parking. The offer applies to stays from November 19, 2026, through January 2, 2027, when booked by December 31, 2026.For the full calendar of festivities, visitPlease find images and video here:About The Meritage Resort and SpaCelebrating its 20 years in 2026, The Meritage Resort and Spa is Napa Valley's largest resort, set across 36 acres of rolling hills and nine active vineyards. Property amenities include Ember Steak, a premier steakhouse; Olive & Hay, an Italian-inspired restaurant; three on-site tasting rooms; a locally sourced artisanal market and deli; a bowling lounge; a food and wine center; and outdoor pools. Its 22,000-square-foot Spa Terra sits within an underground Estate Cave beneath. A year-round destination for gatherings and entertainment, the resort hosts seasonal events on its grand Village Lawn and transforms into a winter wonderland each holiday season. For more information, visit and follow @meritageresort.

Brenna O'Leary

Diamond Public Relations

+1 310-596-3200

...

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Experience Merry Meritage at The Meritage Resort and Spa

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Merry Meritage Returns to Napa Valley with New Holiday Experiences News Provided By Diamond PR October 26, 2026, 18:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Travel & Tourism Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.