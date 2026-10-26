Project Linus handmade comfort for kids.

A Grab-and-Sew Charity Event Featuring Pre-Packaged Quilt Blocks for Project Linus

- Louise Lough, Owner of Knot Just QuiltsCALDWELL, ID, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Quilters, crafters, and community members are invited to turn fabric, friendship, and creativity into comfort for children during Knot Just Quilts ' Project Linus Block Marathon on Thursday, October 29, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The shop is located at 201 N 21st Ave, Caldwell, ID 83605.The goal: complete 500 quilt blocks in one day to help create handmade quilts for Project Linus. These quilts will provide warmth, comfort, and a sense of security to children ages 0–18 who are seriously ill, traumatized, or otherwise facing difficult circumstances. The blocks are pre-packaged for easy viewing and selection; a grab and sew event.Project Linus will provide fabric for the marathon, while Knot Just Quilts will provide the classroom, sewing machines, and thread. Participants are welcome to bring their own sewing machines, but no supplies or sewing experience are required-just helping hands and a desire to make a difference.To add to the fun, every participant who completes four blocks will receive five entries into a drawing for a basket of quilting treasures valued at $400. The drawing will be held on November 28th, 2026.“We're inviting everyone to sew, shop, and help us reach 500 blocks for children who need a little extra comfort,” said Louise Lough, Owner of Knot Just Quilts.

Dalita Lovett

Caldwell ID Living

+1 208-805-7078

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Knot Just Quilts Invites Community to Sew 500 Blocks for Project Linus on Oct 29th News Provided By Best Version Media October 26, 2026, 18:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Gifts, Games & Hobbies



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