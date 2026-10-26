Waratek Launches Waratek AI Phylax At Oracle AI World

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Waratek unveils new product that applies proven immutable-rule runtime protection to AI agents, blocking attempts to abuse an agent's behavior

- Doug Ennis, Waratek Chair and CEOLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Waratek, the leader in runtime application security, today announced at Oracle AI World the launch of Waratek AI Phylax, a new product that protects Java-based AI agents from application attacks while they run. Named for the ancient Greek word for guardian, Waratek AI Phylax stands watch over every AI agent's execution. By enforcing immutable security rules inside the runtime, AI Phylax helps prevent AI agents from becoming another attack surface for application security vulnerabilities with no disruption to legitimate AI agent behavior.“Every organization deploying AI agents is asking the same question: how do we stop someone from taking control of them?” said Doug Ennis, Waratek Chair and CEO.“With Waratek AI Phylax, the answer is simple. The agent does what it was built to do, and nothing else. If anyone tries to change that, the attempt is blocked in the runtime before any compromise.”AI agents are moving from pilots into production, where they have access to sensitive data and tools, read emails, query databases, call APIs and act on behalf of employees and customers. That autonomy makes them a new target. Attackers no longer need to breach the application itself; they can hide instructions in a document, a web page or a tool response and trick the agent into doing something it was never meant to do.Prompt injection, tool hijacking and goal manipulation all share one aim: to alter the agent's operation. Filters that try to spot malicious text are probabilistic and can be evaded with new phrasing. Security teams need deterministic security controls that do not guess.Built on Waratek's runtime expertiseAI Phylax builds on Waratek's unique expertise in blocking attacks inside the runtime with accurate detection, the same approach enterprises already rely on to protect business-critical applications. Any attempt to alter the agent's operation is stopped at the point of execution, regardless of how the attack is worded or where it came from. The result is deterministic protection: the same security rule produces the same outcome every time.Why“Phylax”?Phylax (φύλαξ), pronounced fy-lax, is the ancient Greek word for guardian or sentinel: the one who stands watch at the gate and lets only the rightful through. That is the role AI Phylax plays for AI agents. It stands guard in the runtime, allows the agent's intended operation, and turns away attempts to change it.“We have spent years proving that the runtime is the most reliable place to stop attacks,” said Apostolos Giannakidis, CTO.“AI agents behave in non-deterministic ways, but the security controls protecting them must be deterministic and precise. AI Phylax gives security teams the same certainty for AI assistants and autonomous agents that our customers already have for their mission-critical applications.”AvailabilityWaratek AI Phylax will be available for POCs in January 2027. Contact... for more information.About WaratekWaratek is a pioneer in runtime application security. Its technology protects applications from within the runtime using immutable rules, stopping attacks and remediating vulnerabilities without code changes or performance trade-offs. Enterprises in financial services, government and other regulated industries rely on Waratek to secure business-critical systems. With Waratek AI Phylax, the company extends that protection to AI agents. Learn more at .

Doug Ennis

Waratek

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Waratek Launches Waratek AI Phylax at Oracle AI World News Provided By Waratek October 26, 2026, 18:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry, Technology, Travel & Tourism Industry



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