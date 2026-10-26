Social Security Confirms 3.6% Increase For 2027 - Here's What Changes For Retirees And Workers

MENAFN - Free Financial Advisor) Social Security benefits will increase 3.6% in 2027, while new earnings limits and payroll tax thresholds will affect retirees, workers, and disability beneficiaries. PeopleImages/Shutterstock

Millions of Americans receiving Social Security will see larger monthly payments in 2027, but the changes extend beyond retirement checks. New federal figures also increase the maximum wages subject to Social Security taxes, adjust earnings limits for working retirees, and raise certain disability benefit thresholds.

The Social Security Administration (SSA) confirmed the adjustments in a Federal Register notice published October 26, 2026, following its initial announcement of a 3.6% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) earlier this month.

For the average retired worker, the increase translates to approximately $75 more per month, or about $900 annually, before any changes in Medicare deductions or other benefit adjustments.

Here's what beneficiaries and workers should know before the new amounts take effect.

Social Security Benefits Will Increase 3.6% in January

The 2027 COLA applies to Social Security retirement, survivor, and disability benefits, affecting nearly 72 million beneficiaries nationwide. The adjustment takes effect with benefits payable for December 2026, which most recipients will receive in January 2027. According to SSA's official announcement, the average retired worker's monthly benefit is expected to increase from approximately $2,095 to $2,170. Couples who both receive retirement benefits are projected to see their combined average monthly payments rise from $3,238 to $3,355. Individual increases will vary because the COLA is calculated using each beneficiary's actual benefit amount.

Supplemental Security Income Payments Are Also Rising

Americans receiving Supplemental Security Income (SSI) will also receive a 3.6% increase for 2027. The maximum federal monthly SSI payment for an eligible individual will rise from $994 to $1,029, while the maximum for an eligible couple will increase from $1,491 to $1,544. The federal payment amount for an essential person will increase to $516 monthly. Unlike regular Social Security benefits, the increased SSI payment for January 2027 will be issued on December 31, 2026, because January 1 is a federal holiday. Actual SSI payments may be lower depending on a recipient's countable income, living arrangements, and other eligibility factors.

Higher Earners Will Pay Social Security Taxes on More Income

The maximum amount of annual earnings subject to Social Security payroll taxes will increase from $184,500 in 2026 to $192,300 in 2027. Employees generally pay a 6.2% Social Security tax on wages up to that limit, while employers contribute another 6.2%. As a result, someone earning at least $192,300 could pay up to $11,922.60 in employee Social Security taxes during 2027, compared with $11,439 in 2026. That's an increase of $483.60 for workers earning enough to reach the taxable maximum in both years, with employers facing a corresponding increase. Self-employed individuals generally pay both portions through self-employment taxes, although applicable deductions and individual tax circumstances can affect their final liability.

Working Retirees Will Have Higher Earnings Limits

Retirees who collect Social Security before reaching full retirement age can earn more in 2027 before benefits are temporarily withheld under the retirement earnings test. For beneficiaries who remain below full retirement age throughout the year, the annual earnings limit will increase from $24,480 to $25,560. Social Security generally withholds $1 in benefits for every $2 earned above that threshold. For people reaching full retirement age during 2027, the higher annual limit will be $67,920, with $1 withheld for every $3 earned above that amount before the month they reach full retirement age. Once a beneficiary reaches full retirement age, the earnings test no longer applies, and SSA recalculates benefits to account for months when payments were withheld.

Disability Earnings Thresholds Are Increasing

People receiving Social Security disability benefits will also see changes to important earnings thresholds in 2027. The monthly substantial gainful activity (SGA) threshold will increase to $1,770 for non-blind individuals and $2,950 for individuals who meet Social Security's statutory blindness definition. These figures help SSA evaluate whether work activity may affect disability eligibility, although special rules and exceptions can apply. The monthly earnings threshold used to identify a trial work period month will also increase from $1,210 to $1,270. Disability beneficiaries considering employment should review the SSA's work incentive rules before assuming that exceeding a particular amount will automatically terminate their benefits.

Other Social Security Thresholds Will Change in 2027

Several less-publicized adjustments could affect workers, students, and people receiving federal assistance. Workers will need $1,970 in covered earnings to receive one Social Security credit in 2027, up from $1,890 in 2026, with a maximum of four credits available annually. The SSI student earned income exclusion will increase to $2,500 monthly, subject to a $10,080 annual maximum for eligible students. Coverage thresholds will rise to $3,100 for domestic workers and $2,700 for election officials and election workers. SSA also announced adjustments to representative payee fees and other administrative limits, reflecting changes established under federal law.

What the 2027 Increase Means for Retirement Budgets

Although a 3.6% COLA provides additional income, retirees shouldn't assume the entire increase will appear in their bank accounts. Many beneficiaries have Medicare Part B premiums deducted directly from their Social Security payments, meaning changes in those premiums can affect their net monthly deposits. Someone receiving a $2,000 monthly benefit before the adjustment would see a gross increase of approximately $72, but the amount available for groceries, utilities, and other expenses could be different after deductions. Beneficiaries can review their personalized COLA notices through their my Social Security account, with online notices expected beginning in late November and mailed notices arriving in December. Reviewing the actual payment amount before adjusting household spending can help retirees avoid overestimating how much additional money they'll have available in 2027.

The new COLA reflects inflation measured by the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W), as required by federal law. While the adjustment helps benefits respond to rising prices, it doesn't guarantee that every retiree's purchasing power will improve, particularly when housing, insurance, and medical expenses increase faster than their monthly benefits.

For more information about the 2027 changes, visit SSA or contact Social Security at 1-800-772-1213.