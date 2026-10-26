D.C. Just Changed Paid Family Leave Benefits: Here's What Workers Could Lose

MENAFN - Free Financial Advisor) D.C. reduced paid family caregiving leave from 12 weeks to six and medical leave from 12 weeks to 10 beginning October 1, 2026. The maximum weekly benefit also fell from $1,190 to $1,100, while parental leave remains unchanged at 12 weeks – Shutterstock

A family health crisis rarely follows a convenient schedule, and Washington, D.C., just gave some workers less time to deal with one. As of October 1, 2026, the District has reduced paid family caregiving leave from 12 weeks to six and cut paid medical leave from 12 weeks to 10. The maximum weekly benefit also dropped from $1,190 to $1,100. For workers facing a serious illness at home or a medical problem of their own, those changes could leave less time and less money to manage an already difficult situation.

The changes form part of D.C.'s fiscal 2027 budget legislation. The Washington Post included the reductions in its report on new laws taking effect October 1 across D.C., Maryland, and Virginia. However, the practical consequences deserve a closer look. Losing six weeks of caregiving benefits can mean more than a smaller number on a government website. It can change who provides care, how a household handles bills, and how quickly someone must return to work.

Caring for a Sick Relative Just Got Harder to Plan

The sharpest reduction affects workers who need time off to care for a seriously ill family member. Previously, eligible workers could receive up to 12 weeks of family caregiving benefits. The new maximum is six weeks, cutting the available time in half.

Consider someone whose parent needs surgery followed by weeks of rehabilitation. The parent might need help getting to appointments, managing medication, preparing meals, or handling everyday tasks. Six weeks of paid leave could cover the initial recovery period, but it might not cover the entire stretch of care. The worker could then face an unpleasant choice: return to work, seek another source of leave, or arrange help from relatives or paid caregivers.

D.C.'s program covers eligible care for certain relatives, including parents, children, spouses, grandparents, and siblings. Eligibility depends on the program's requirements and the circumstances of the family member's condition. The benefit provides financial support during qualifying leave, but it does not eliminate the practical work of caring for someone. A relative still needs transportation, assistance, and sometimes someone who can stay nearby when a condition worsens.

The six-week limit could therefore hit hardest when recovery takes longer than expected. Hospitals may discharge patients before they can manage everything independently, while chronic conditions rarely cooperate with a worker's calendar. Families may need to piece together help after their paid benefit runs out.

Medical Leave Also Shrinks, Even If the Diagnosis Doesn't Change

Workers dealing with their own serious health conditions face a smaller benefit window, too. D.C. reduced the maximum medical leave benefit from 12 weeks to 10 weeks for new applications under the revised rules.

That reduction could affect someone recovering from surgery, undergoing treatment, or dealing with a condition that prevents them from working. A recovery that lasts longer than anticipated can create a second problem just as the first one begins to improve. The worker may still need rest, follow-up appointments, or additional treatment after the available paid benefits end.

Two weeks might sound manageable when viewed on a calendar. In a household budget, however, those weeks can represent lost income, additional childcare costs, or pressure to resume work before someone feels ready. The actual impact depends on the worker's eligibility, benefit amount, medical circumstances, and access to other leave.

D.C.'s program provides benefits for qualifying medical conditions, not an unlimited paid break for every illness. Workers should check the program's eligibility rules and documentation requirements before assuming a particular condition qualifies. The District's official medical leave guidance explains the benefit and the types of circumstances it covers.

The $90 Weekly Cut Could Make a Difference, Too

The District also lowered the maximum weekly benefit from $1,190 to $1,100. That means eligible workers can receive up to $90 less per week than before, although the actual reduction depends on their earnings and calculated benefit.

Over six weeks, the difference between those two maximums adds up to $540. Over 10 weeks, it reaches $900. These calculations illustrate the difference between the old and new maximums, not guaranteed losses for every claimant. Workers who qualify for less than the maximum may see a smaller dollar reduction.

The program replaces a portion of eligible workers' wages rather than automatically paying everyone the maximum. D.C. maintains a sliding-scale formula that can replace up to 90% of wages, subject to program rules and the weekly cap. Someone earning less may receive a benefit below the ceiling, while a higher earner may hit the maximum and receive a smaller share of regular pay.

That creates a budgeting problem beyond the lost leave weeks. A household might plan around a certain benefit when preparing for surgery or arranging care for an aging parent. A lower weekly payment can leave less room for rent, groceries, transportation, and medical expenses.

Workers can use the District's official benefits calculator to estimate their potential weekly payments. The result serves as an estimate, not a guarantee of approval or a final benefit amount.

New Parents Keep Their Leave, but Other Rules Still Matter

Not every part of D.C.'s paid leave program changed. Eligible workers can still receive up to 12 weeks of parental leave to bond with a new child, including a newborn, adopted child, or foster child. Prenatal leave also remains available for up to two weeks.

That distinction matters for families planning around childbirth or a new placement. The October changes did not cut the standard parental leave benefit from 12 weeks to six. The shorter limit applies to family caregiving leave, which covers care for a seriously ill family member, and medical leave for the worker's own serious health condition.

Still, the program does not answer every workplace question. D.C. Paid Family Leave provides wage replacement, but it does not independently guarantee job protection. Other laws, including the federal Family and Medical Leave Act, may protect eligible workers who take qualifying leave. Those protections have their own requirements, so workers should not assume that receiving paid benefits automatically guarantees the same position upon their return.

Employer benefits can also affect the practical outcome. Some workplaces offer additional paid time off, sick leave, or other benefits that may coordinate with the District program. Employees should check their employer's policies rather than assume that the government benefit represents all the leave available to them.

The Application Date Could Change Your Benefits

One detail deserves immediate attention from anyone planning leave: the application date determines which version of the program applies.

According to the District's Office of Paid Family Leave, applications submitted before October 1, 2026, follow the previous benefit structure. Applications submitted on or after that date fall under the new limits. The agency says the changes do not affect claims that it already approved.

That means the date a person plans to stop working does not, by itself, determine which rules apply. Someone whose leave begins later could fall under the previous rules if the person submitted an application before the cutoff. Conversely, someone planning leave for an event that occurs in October must check the current requirements before assuming the old limits remain available.

The application process also requires more than picking dates on a calendar. Claimants generally need a qualifying event, supporting documentation, and specific dates for their planned leave. Medical and family caregiving claims may require certification from a health care provider.

Less Paid Time Means More Pressure on Family Budgets

D.C.'s revised program still offers meaningful support for workers facing medical problems or major family changes. But the smaller benefits leave less room for circumstances that refuse to follow a neat schedule. A parent may need help long after six weeks. A worker recovering from a serious condition may need more than 10 weeks away from work. Even families with savings can find it difficult to replace lost wages while paying for additional care.

For now, workers can take practical steps to understand their options. They can estimate their benefits, check their employer's leave policies, review job-protection rules, and gather the documentation their claims require. Those steps cannot restore the weeks the District removed, but they can help workers avoid planning around benefits they will not receive.

The biggest change isn't simply that D.C. offers fewer weeks. It's that families have less paid time to absorb the unpredictable parts of illness and caregiving. Knowing the limits before a crisis arrives gives workers more opportunity to plan for what happens next.

Do you think D.C. made the right trade-off by reducing these benefits, or will the shorter leave periods put too much pressure on working families? What would you change about the program?