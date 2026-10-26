Why“4 Easy Payments” Can Make Expensive Things Feel Weirdly Affordable

MENAFN - Budget and the Bees) A $400 purchase sounds expensive when you picture $400 leaving your bank account today. But show the same item as“four easy payments of $100,” and suddenly it can feel much more manageable, even though the total price has not changed.

That psychological shift helps explain the enormous growth of buy now pay later services at online and physical checkouts. The installment itself becomes the number shoppers focus on instead of the full financial commitment. That can be convenient, but it can also make an expensive purchase surprisingly easy to rationalize.

Smaller Numbers Can Change How You See The Price

Breaking a large price into smaller payments reduces the immediate financial sting without actually reducing what the product costs. A 2026 study published in the Journal of Retailing and Consumer Services found across multiple experiments that simply making buy now pay later available reduced purchase abandonment and shifted consumers toward deferred payment.

Researchers described BNPL as effectively presenting shoppers with two ways of evaluating the price: the full amount now and the smaller deferred amount. That matters because“$125 today” can feel easier to absorb than“$500 total,” particularly when the smaller figure is prominently displayed. The smart countermeasure is simple: mentally replace every installment advertisement with the total purchase price before deciding whether the item belongs in your budget.

Buy Now Pay Later Is Becoming Hard To Ignore

Installment payments are no longer a niche checkout feature for shoppers who cannot get a credit card. Adobe's 2026 holiday forecast projects U.S. online buy now pay later spending will reach a record $21.3 billion during November and December, up 6.6% from 2025. That would be $1.3 billion more than consumers financed through BNPL during the same holiday period last year.

Retailers have good reason to display these options prominently when shoppers are comparing electronics, furniture, clothing and other potentially expensive purchases. For families, however, widespread availability means financing can become part of an ordinary shopping decision instead of something reserved for a genuine financial need.

The Real Risk Is Having Several“Small” Payments

One $50 installment may fit comfortably into next Friday's paycheck, but four or five overlapping plans can tell a different story. An October 2026 LendingTree report found 63% of BNPL users surveyed had held multiple loans simultaneously, while 25% had carried three or more at once. The same report found 68% agreed BNPL causes them to overspend, and 47% said they had paid late on a BNPL loan during the previous year.

Imagine financing a $600 laptop at $150 per payment, $240 of clothing at $60 per payment and a $320 appliance at $80 per payment. What looked like three affordable purchases can produce $290 in scheduled payments around the same time, before rent, groceries, utilities or credit-card bills are paid.

Interest-Free Does Not Automatically Mean Risk-Free

Some buy now pay later plans genuinely can be inexpensive forms of short-term credit when every payment is made as scheduled. For example, Affirm's current disclosures say its Pay in 4 option carries 0% APR, although its longer pay-over-time plans can range from 0% to 36% APR and eligibility or down-payment requirements can vary. This is why shoppers should never assume every installment offer carrying the same company logo has identical terms.

Returns can also complicate matters because a merchant refund and a financing balance may not always update at exactly the same moment. Before clicking“confirm,” check the total price, APR, payment dates, refund procedure and whether your bank balance could cover every remaining installment if your income unexpectedly dropped.

Easy Credit Can Encourage Extra Spending

The appeal of buy now pay later goes beyond simply delaying a bill. National Bureau of Economic Research research examining transaction-level data found that access to BNPL increased total spending as well as the share of spending going toward retail purchases. That finding helps explain why focusing only on whether an individual installment is affordable can be misleading.

The more useful question is whether you would still buy the product at the same price if financing disappeared and you had to pay cash today. If the answer changes immediately, the payment structure may be influencing the purchase more than the product itself.

Four Payments Are Still One Purchase

Buy now pay later can be useful when the purchase is planned, the terms are favorable and the entire obligation already fits comfortably within your budget. The danger begins when shoppers judge affordability by the first installment instead of the total commitment, particularly when several plans overlap. A $100 payment may look harmless on a checkout screen, but four $100 payments still make something a $400 purchase. Treat the full price as the real price and the installment schedule only as a method for paying it.

Has breaking a purchase into smaller payments ever convinced you to spend more than you originally planned, and did you regret it later? Share your experience in the comments.