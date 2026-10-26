MENAFN - Blogging Away Debt) by Hope

Never thought I would use those two words in the same sentence: filing taxes and scrapbooking. While we were in a waiting game for my brother's autopsy to be complete, his body to be released, and the service to be planned, I needed something to occupy my time. Sitting in a hotel room. Couldn't concentrate on too much those first few days.

Too many questions. Too many tears.

Thankfully, I had planned for lots of downtime on this trip. Dad was to be visiting friends and family. And I'd be waiting. So I brought two things along to occupy my time outside of work hours and dog walks. I brought all the tax docs to complete filing his back taxes.

And I brought a bag full of scrapbooking supplies to document my trip to Branson, Vegas, California, and back to Texas this past April and May. What you see pictured is what I had with me. A few pens, some washi tape, and so paper glue, along with some sticker sets (in the pink plastic thing under the light).

I've begun junk journaling this year. Essentially keeping scraps of wherever I go – ticket stubs, paper bags with logos on it, pamphlets you pick up for free. And, of course, I always take pics with my phone. Walmart+ gets me 20 free prints a month, so I print the pics in batches. FREE.

Eating peanut butter sandwiches, string cheese, snacks that I packed. A few meals with old friends. Several dog walks a day around the hotel. I've not left my hotel room unless required.

I couldn't focus on the taxes, so I've just filled out the form basics. When my eyes stay dry a little bit longer. And I get a bit more distance from this. I'll go back to those.

Now more than ever...I am grateful for my scrapbooks and all my pics.