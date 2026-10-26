Gujarat: Four Districts Declared Drought-Hit BJP Backs Measures

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Oct 26 (IANS) Gujarat's decision to declare four districts drought-affected has triggered a political dispute over the adequacy of relief, with the Congress demanding compensation based on actual crop losses and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) seeking substantially higher assistance, while the BJP's Kisan Morcha has defended the government's measures.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Monday announced that Devbhumi Dwarka, Porbandar, Jamnagar and Kutch would be declared drought-affected following deficient and delayed rainfall.

The government has announced crop assistance of Rs 8,500 per hectare, capped at two hectares, along with subsidised fodder, livestock support and 150 person-days of employment in affected areas. The measures will take effect from November 1.

State Congress president Amit Chavda said the declaration came after sustained representations and protests by farmers, livestock breeders and Congress workers, and repeated interventions by the Opposition in the state Assembly.

Questioning the compensation, Chavda said: "Assistance of Rs 8,500 per hectare amounted to only Rs 85 per guntha, while a bag of diammonium phosphate (DAP) fertiliser cost around Rs 2,000."

He urged the government to assess actual crop losses, revise the prescribed drought relief norms and ensure adequate compensation.

He also called for immediate fodder and drinking water supplies for livestock, sufficient water for people and employment-generating works in drought-hit areas.

AAP state president Isudan Gadhvi described the declaration as a victory for farmers and their sustained agitation, including an indefinite protest.

He said the credit belonged to farmers, labourers and agricultural workers rather than his party.

However, Gadhvi criticised the compensation, arguing: "The government had provided Rs 22,000 per hectare, subject to a two-hectare limit, under relief norms during unseasonal rain, whereas the drought package offered only Rs 8,500 per hectare."

He demanded assistance of Rs 50,000 per hectare, citing the Punjab government's approach, or at least Rs 44,000 in line with what he described as Gujarat's own norms.

He also questioned the provision of Rs 80 per animal per day for two months, alleging that workers and sharecroppers had been neglected.

He demanded that the government reconsider the decision, provide irrigation water for winter and summer crops, and extend the declaration to other drought-affected areas, including parts of Banaskantha.

The BJP's Kisan Morcha, meanwhile, welcomed the government's measures. Its state president, Hiren Hirpara, said: "Fodder distribution had begun across the state in June-July, before the formal drought declaration, in anticipation of delayed rainfall."

According to the government, 1.21 crore kg of fodder has been distributed at Rs 2 per kg, while three crore kg is currently available and additional procurement is under way. The state will also provide livestock camp assistance for two months, after which it will bear the cost of continuing support.

The government has planned irrigation supply to the command areas of 76 dams for the upcoming rabi season, following supply to 44 dams during the kharif season.

Water storage in the state's 206 major dams stands at 66 per cent, and drinking water has been reserved until June 30, 2027.

The BJP's Kisan Morcha said, "The package, covering crop assistance, fodder, livestock camps, employment and irrigation, reflected the government's commitment to farmers and livestock breeders."