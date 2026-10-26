Andhra Begins Evacuation, Shuts Beaches As 'Arnab' Intensifies Into Severe Cyclone

MENAFN - IANS) Visakhapatnam, Oct 26 (IANS) Authorities in Andhra Pradesh began evacuating people from low-lying and vulnerable areas, shut beaches to the public, while traffic movement on coastal roads is scheduled to be suspended from Tuesday as the cyclonic storm“Arnab” in the Bay of Bengal intensified into a severe cyclonic storm on Monday and is likely to intensify further into a very severe cyclonic storm.

According to a bulletin of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday night, cyclonic storm 'Arnab' over Westcentral and adjoining Eastcentral Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 17 kmph during past six hours, and lay centered at 1730 hrs of October 26 over Westcentral Bay of Bengal, 490 km south-southeast of Gopalpur (Odisha), 490 km east-southeast of Vishakhapatnam, 560 km east-southeast of Kakinada, 660 km east of Machilipatnam and 730 km east of Bapatla.

“It is very likely to continue to move west-northwestwards and intensify further into a very severe cyclonic storm over the same region during the next 12 hours. It is very likely to continue to move west-northwestwards till evening of 27th October, and thereafter, it is very likely to move northwestwards and cross Andhra Pradesh & Yanam coasts between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam, close to Yanam as a very severe cyclonic storm with the maximum sustained wind speed of 115-125 kmph gusting to 140 kmph by forenoon of 28th October, 2026,” said the bulletin.

Under the influence of the cyclone, isolated extremely heavy rainfall likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam on October 27 and 28.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh government has stepped up its preparedness to tackle the cyclone with a primary focus on preventing loss of life and minimising property damage.

Various departments are coordinating precautionary measures, evacuation plans and emergency response operations.

As part of the emergency response arrangements, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed across 11 districts.

Authorities have initiated evacuation measures in low-lying and vulnerable areas to shift residents to safer locations. Educational institutions in cyclone-affected areas have also been declared closed as a precautionary measure.

According to preliminary assessments, the cyclone is expected to have a significant impact across 16 districts, covering 2,460 revenue villages and 92 urban areas. To facilitate coordinated relief operations, authorities have identified 1,763 cyclone shelters and established 2,907 control rooms at district and mandal levels. A total of 3,185 nodal officers have been appointed to coordinate relief and emergency response activities.

Evacuation arrangements are also being undertaken across 2,107 Swarna Grama and Swarna Ward units. As a precautionary measure, beaches have been closed to the public, while movement on coastal roads is scheduled to be suspended from Tuesday afternoon.

The authorities have taken precautionary measures to protect the fishing community. All fishermen who had ventured into the sea have reportedly returned home, and all 30,043 fishing boats have been secured at harbours to minimise the risk of damage from adverse weather conditions.

Special arrangements have been made to ensure the availability of medical services in cyclone-prone areas. To prevent drinking water shortages, 2,613 emergency water tankers have been kept ready for deployment wherever required.

Fire and emergency services personnel have also been positioned to promptly remove fallen trees and clear roads, facilitating the movement of emergency vehicles and the restoration of connectivity in affected areas.

The government is closely monitoring the evolving situation, with officials focusing on effective implementation of precautionary measures, timely evacuation of vulnerable residents and uninterrupted delivery of essential services.

Real Time Governance Society (RTGS) Secretary Bhaskar Katamneni and CEO Prakhar Jain are continuously reviewing cyclone preparedness measures and coordinating with officials from various departments.