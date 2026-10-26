Gujarat: BJP Protests Kharge's Remark Against PM Modi, Holds Meetings On Tribal Outreach

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Oct 26 (IANS) The Gujarat unit of BJP on Monday staged a protest in Gandhinagar against a remark by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge about the late father of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding an apology and raising slogans against the Congress leader.

The protest began at GH-5 Circle and proceeded to the Gandhinagar city Congress office. BJP leaders, elected representatives and party workers participated in the demonstration.

Those present included BJP state co-in-charge Ajay Mahavar, state general secretaries Ajay Brahmbhatt and Hitendrasinh Chauhan, state Yuva Morcha president Dr Naresh Desai, Gandhinagar city BJP president Dr Ashishkumar Dave and MLA Ritaben Patel.

The party described Kharge's remark as“indecent and condemnable”.

Separately, BJP state in-charge Tarun Chugh and state president Jagdish Vishwakarma attended a series of organisational meetings at the party headquarters and other venues in Gandhinagar.

At a meeting with the state team of the BJP's 'Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy' campaign, Chugh and Vishwakarma discussed the party's response to what the BJP alleged were Congress's attempts to spread unrest, question constitutional institutions without basis and create confusion among the public.

The party said the campaign aimed to bring facts to light in response to these allegations.

The two leaders also attended a meeting of the state Tribal Morcha to discuss preparations for 'Janjatiya Gaurav Saptah-2026', scheduled to be observed from November 11 to 18 to mark the 151st birth anniversary of tribal leader Bhagwan Birsa Munda.

The meeting was attended by Tribal Morcha president Ganpat Vasava, state government ministers, MPs, MLAs, organisational office-bearers and other party representatives from the tribal community.

The planned programmes include cleaning tribal memorials, organising a festival of lights, offering floral tributes to Birsa Munda, holding tribal self-respect conventions and conducting sports competitions.

Chugh, Vishwakarma and Mahavar also attended the executive meeting of the state Bakshi Panch Morcha at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Hall in Sector 12, Gandhinagar.

They interacted with party leaders and workers and discussed preparations for upcoming organisational programmes. State Bakshi Panch Morcha president Mansinh Parmar and other office-bearers were present.

Chugh, who arrived in Gujarat, also visited Koteshwar Mahadev Temple in Gandhinagar in the morning and offered prayers for the welfare of all.