No Change Made To Form 6 Under SIR Orders, ECI Tells SC

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 26 (IANS) The Election Commission of India (ECI) has told the Supreme Court that there has been no change to Form 6, the statutory form prescribed for inclusion of names in electoral rolls, rejecting a contention that the poll panel amended it through its orders for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

In a counter-affidavit filed before the apex court, the ECI said the allegation that it had amended Form 6 through its SIR orders dated June 24, 2025, October 27, 2025, and May 14, 2026, was misleading. The poll body clarified that the declaration required under the SIR orders is a separate document and does not form part of Form 6, which can be amended only by the Central Government.

"The Answering Respondent unequivocally rejects the misleading contention of the Petitioner that Form 6 - as has been provided in the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, has been amended by the Election Commission," the affidavit stated.

The ECI explained that the declaration accompanying Form 6 had been revised to introduce a mapping mechanism through which applicants could provide details of themselves or their parents or grandparents as recorded in earlier electoral rolls. The facility was intended to help applicants establish their eligibility and avoid submitting additional supporting documents during the claims and objections stage, provided the relevant details could be furnished.

"Thus, there is no change in Form 6 vide the 3 SIR Orders, as sought to be alleged," the poll body said, adding that the declaration had been rationalised and mapping was merely a facilitative alternative. It further submitted that the declaration had initially been provided as Annexure D to the SIR order dated June 24, 2025, and was subsequently replaced by Annexure IV in the orders issued on October 27, 2025, and May 14, 2026.

The ECI said that where applicants could not provide details linking them to previous SIR electoral rolls, they would be required to furnish prescribed supporting documents. The Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) could issue a notice and, where necessary, provide an opportunity for a hearing in accordance with the prescribed procedure.

The affidavit also referred to a subsequent decision to separate Form 6 and the SIR declaration in online applications, bringing the digital process in line with the physical application procedure. It said the declaration had earlier been integrated into the online Form 6 interface to enable applicants to complete the process using a single OTP and electronic signature, instead of requiring separate authentication for the two documents.

The ECI maintained that the SIR orders had been issued in accordance with Article 324 of the Constitution and the statutory framework under the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023, following unanimous decisions of the three-member Commission.