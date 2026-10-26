Prime Accused Arrested: Assam Police On Guwahati Firing

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Oct 26 (IANS) Police have arrested the prime accused in the firing incident in Guwahati, involving the killing of a hotel Bilas Inn owner, Helena Bharali and her son, Debarshi Kashyap, officials said on Monday.

The accused had allegedly fled after opening fire, and police subsequently launched an operation to apprehend him. The arrest marks a significant development in the case, which has drawn attention in the city.

According to preliminary information, a dispute over the land on which the hotel is situated was reportedly at the centre of the conflict.

Police are investigating the circumstances leading to the killings and the alleged role of the accused in the incident.

The victims, Helena Bharali, the owner of Bilas Inn, and her son, Debarshi Kashyap, were killed in the incident that took place in the Ulubari area of Guwahati. Police said the accused had escaped after the alleged shooting.

Investigators are expected to examine the sequence of events, the nature of the dispute and other circumstances surrounding the crime.

The police briefing is expected to provide more clarity on the circumstances of the double murder, the alleged land dispute and the steps taken by investigators to track down the accused.

The case has brought renewed attention to the circumstances surrounding property-related disputes and the investigation into serious crimes in the city.

Further details, including the identity of the arrested accused, the alleged motive and the precise sequence of events, are awaited from the police commissioner's press conference.

Police have not yet publicly disclosed all details of the investigation.

The developments are expected to emerge as investigators continue their probe into the killings.

The arrest comes as police work to establish the full circumstances of the incident and determine whether any other individuals were involved in the crime.