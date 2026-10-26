7 Landscaping Decisions That Could Start A Fight With Your Neighbors

MENAFN - Frugal Gardening) Overgrown hedges, invasive plants, poor drainage, and misplaced landscaping features can turn ordinary yard improvements into expensive neighbor disputes. Planning around property boundaries and mature plant growth can help prevent conflicts. BearFotos/Shutterstock

You spend an entire weekend improving your yard, planting shrubs, installing new garden beds, and finally tackling that landscaping project you've been putting off for years. Everything looks fantastic until your neighbor knocks on the door with a complaint. Apparently, your new privacy hedge is crossing their property line, your sprinkler is soaking their patio, or your beautiful shade tree is creating problems they never agreed to deal with. Suddenly, what started as a simple home improvement project threatens to become an expensive neighborhood feud.

Landscaping mistakes that cause neighbor disputes are more common than many homeowners realize, particularly when plants, water, and property boundaries are involved. While you generally have considerable freedom to landscape your own property, that freedom isn't unlimited. Here are seven decisions worth reconsidering before they create problems with the people living next door.

1. Planting a Privacy Hedge Too Close to the Property Line

A row of evergreen shrubs can provide wonderful backyard privacy, but planting them directly against a fence can create problems as they mature. A shrub that measures just two feet wide at the nursery might eventually spread six feet or more, sending branches well into your neighbor's yard. Depending on state law, your neighbor may have the right to trim encroaching vegetation, potentially leaving your carefully maintained hedge looking uneven. The University of Maryland Extension recommends considering mature plant dimensions and available space when designing residential landscapes. Before planting, confirm your property boundary and position shrubs far enough inside your yard that you can maintain them without entering someone else's property.

2. Planting a Tree That Eventually Overhangs Your Neighbor's House

That beautiful young maple or oak might seem perfectly positioned today, but large trees can develop canopies extending dozens of feet across neighboring properties. Overhanging branches may create concerns about falling limbs, clogged gutters, roof damage, or excessive shade. Property owners generally have certain rights to trim branches extending onto their land, although the rules and potential liability vary by jurisdiction. Problems become especially contentious when a neighbor believes a tree is dangerous while the owner considers it perfectly healthy. Choosing an appropriately sized tree and having questionable limbs evaluated by a qualified arborist can help prevent one of the most expensive landscaping mistakes that cause neighbor disputes.

3. Changing Your Yard's Drainage Without Considering Where the Water Goes

Installing a retaining wall, raising a flower bed, or regrading your lawn can change how rainwater moves across neighboring properties. Imagine adding several inches of soil to improve your backyard only to discover that heavy storms now send runoff toward your neighbor's basement. Landscape features such as rain gardens and permeable surfaces can help manage stormwater by encouraging infiltration and reducing runoff. However, poorly planned grading or drainage systems may concentrate water in places where it previously didn't collect. Before changing your property's slope or installing drainage pipes, consult local requirements and consider professional guidance if the project could affect surrounding homes.

4. Installing Sprinklers That Constantly Water the Neighbor's Property

An automatic irrigation system can keep your lawn green with minimal effort, but poorly positioned sprinkler heads can create unnecessary tension. Water spraying across a property line may soak patio furniture, stain fencing, leave puddles on walkways, or repeatedly hit neighboring windows. The EPA's WaterSense program recommends efficient irrigation practices that deliver water where plants need it while reducing waste and unnecessary runoff. For example, replacing an overshooting spray nozzle or adjusting its angle could eliminate the problem without requiring an expensive system replacement. Check your sprinklers while they're running, particularly on windy days, to make sure you're watering your own landscaping rather than someone else's property.

5. Planting Bamboo Without Understanding How Aggressively It Spreads

Bamboo might seem like the perfect inexpensive privacy screen because certain varieties grow quickly and create dense coverage. Unfortunately, running bamboo spreads through underground rhizomes that can travel beyond the original planting area and establish new shoots in neighboring yards. Several running bamboo species are invasive in the United States and can be extremely difficult to control once established. A homeowner who plants a small bamboo screen could eventually discover shoots emerging through a neighbor's flower beds or lawn, creating expensive removal problems. Research the exact species before planting, check local restrictions, and consider noninvasive alternatives rather than assuming every bamboo variety will remain contained.

6. Building Raised Beds or Landscaping Features on the Wrong Side of a Boundary

Property disputes don't always begin with plants because hardscaping projects can create equally serious problems. A raised garden bed, decorative stone border, retaining wall, or new fence installed just a few inches beyond your property line may become an expensive mistake. The NC State Extension Gardener Handbook emphasizes evaluating property boundaries, easements, and site conditions before beginning landscape design. Existing fences aren't always positioned exactly on legal property lines, so using them as your only reference can lead to accidental encroachment. When the boundary is uncertain, hiring a licensed surveyor before construction may cost considerably less than removing and rebuilding a finished project.

7. Letting Your Landscaping Grow Into a Neighborhood Nuisance

Sometimes the biggest landscaping disagreement begins long after the original planting project is finished. Overgrown hedges can obstruct sidewalks, tree branches may interfere with neighboring structures, and neglected vines can spread across fences or into adjoining gardens. Local nuisance ordinances, HOA rules, and property maintenance requirements may address certain vegetation problems, although the specific standards differ by community. For example, a homeowner who allows a fast-growing vine to cover a shared fence might eventually face complaints about trapped moisture, damaged materials, or unwanted growth. Regular pruning, seasonal inspections, and a quick conversation with your neighbor can help prevent these everyday maintenance issues from becoming landscaping mistakes that cause neighbor disputes.

A Beautiful Yard Isn't Worth an Expensive Neighborhood Feud

Landscaping should make your property more enjoyable, improve curb appeal, and create outdoor spaces you love spending time in. However, even well-intentioned improvements can become problems when they interfere with neighboring properties or violate local restrictions. Before beginning a major project, confirm your property boundaries, research mature plant sizes, and consider how water, roots, and branches might affect nearby homes. Communicating with neighbors before installing large trees, privacy screens, or drainage features can also help identify concerns while changes are still easy to make. Avoiding landscaping mistakes that cause neighbor disputes could save you thousands in unnecessary repairs, legal expenses, and replacement plants while preserving something equally valuable: a peaceful relationship with the people next door.

Have you ever had a disagreement with a neighbor over trees, hedges, drainage, or another landscaping issue? What happened, and how did you resolve it? Share your experience in the comments!