9 Things Grocery Shoppers Do That Make Checkout Take Longer

MENAFN - Grocery Coupon Guide) A woman stands outside a store entrance examining her receipt with a worried expression. Addressing pricing concerns or discrepancies earlier rather than waiting until the transaction is complete keeps the checkout process moving smoothly. Shutterstock.

A shopper may notice that an item rang up at a different price from the shelf label. Asking about the discrepancy is reasonable, and customers shouldn't feel pressured to pay an incorrect price to keep the line moving. However, waiting until the cashier has completed the entire order can make the correction more complicated, particularly if a manager needs to verify the price.

When possible, shoppers should mention a suspected price error as soon as it appears on the screen. Having the shelf label, product details, or a photo of the advertised price available can help staff investigate more quickly. The cashier may still need assistance or a price check, but addressing the issue promptly can prevent a longer interruption after payment is nearly complete.

9. Walking Away Before the Transaction Is Fully Finished

The checkout process isn't always over the moment a shopper taps a card or inserts a chip. Some terminals require customers to answer a prompt, confirm cashback, enter a PIN, or wait for approval. If someone assumes the payment went through and starts packing up or walks away, the cashier may need to call them back or restart part of the process.

Shoppers can avoid this confusion by watching the payment terminal and waiting for confirmation that the transaction is complete. They should also take their receipt, card, and any remaining items before leaving the register. If a payment appears to have failed, checking with the cashier before trying again can prevent duplicate attempts. A few seconds spent confirming the sale is finished can save everyone an unnecessary delay.

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