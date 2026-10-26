Your Bread Keeps Going Moldy Too Fast - This Storage Mistake May Be Why
When only one slice has a visible mold spot, it can be tempting to remove it and eat the rest. Unfortunately, bread is porous, so mold can spread below the surface where it isn't visible. Cutting away the affected area doesn't reliably make the remaining loaf safe to eat.
If you spot mold on bread, discard the entire loaf rather than trying to salvage unaffected-looking slices. Don't sniff moldy bread closely, since that can release mold spores into the air. Check nearby food and clean any storage surfaces that may have come into contact with the affected loaf. If mold appears unusually quickly in several loaves, review the storage conditions and packaging, and consider whether your kitchen is particularly warm or humid.How to Keep Bread Fresh Longer and Waste Less Food
Bread can develop mold faster than expected when stored in warm, humid conditions or sealed before it has fully cooled. From choosing the wrong storage spot to buying more than you can use, small mistakes can lead to unnecessary food waste. Learn how proper storage, freezing extra slices, and recognizing when bread is no longer safe to eat can help keep your loaf fresh longer and save money.What To Read Next
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