Maryland Author Felicia Campbell Releases Passport To Beauty, A Coloring Adventure Through 24 Countries

MENAFN - PR Urgent) > Hey Pretty Princess Passport to Beauty invites children ages 6+ to explore 24 countries through princess illustrations, cultural facts, flags, activities, and 24 bonus Audio Journeys.

Maryland author Felicia Campbell announces the release of Hey Pretty Princess Passport to Beauty: A Coloring & Activity Book Featuring Princesses from Around the World, now available on Amazon.

Designed for ages 6 and up, the book introduces readers to 24 countries through princess illustrations, country facts, flags, and activities. Its coloring designs offer creative opportunities for children, with details older children and adults can enjoy too.

The adventure extends beyond the printed pages with access to 24 bonus Audio Journeys, included with the book. Readers can scan the QR code inside their copy to hear narration, music, and sound effects that introduce landmarks, traditions, wildlife, and other features of the countries represented.

Destinations include Brazil, Australia, France, India, Jamaica, Japan, and more. Readers can explore one country at a time, pairing coloring with listening and discovery.

Families, homeschool educators, and youth organizations can use Passport to Beauty as a supplemental activity for geography, world cultures, and art. Children might locate a country on a map, listen to its Audio Journey while coloring, and share something they learned.

Illustrated by Zuri A. Gray and published by Destiny Publishing Group, LLC, the paperback is available on Amazon for $9.99. Crayons or colored pencils are recommended.

To learn more about Passport to Beauty and explore Felicia Campbell's books, visit .

About Felicia Campbell

Felicia Campbell is a Maryland-based children's author whose mission is to inspire, motivate, and empower today's youth one book at a time. Her titles include Hey Pretty Princess! and Hey Young Prince!, along with affirmation activity journals and composition notebooks.