Autosavvy Opens Second San Antonio Dealership, Expanding Its Central Texas Presence







The new AutoSavvy San Antonio Bandera store opened Sept. 15 with close to 200 vehicles on the lot

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoSavvy, the used car retailer known for its selection of branded title vehicles, has opened its second dealership in San Antonio. AutoSavvy San Antonio Bandera opened its doors on Sept. 15 with close to 200 cars, trucks, SUVs and vans available to shoppers from its first day of business.

The Bandera store, located in Leon Valley joins AutoSavvy San Antonio on Interstate 10 West near the UTSA campus, giving buyers on the city's northwest side a second nearby option. With stores in both San Antonio and Austin, about 75 miles apart, AutoSavvy now has a stronger footprint along one of the fastest growing corridors in Texas.

"San Antonio has been a strong market for us, and a second San Antonio location lets us more conveniently serve the city and its great residents," said Brett Parham, CEO and President of AutoSavvy. "Adding this location alongside our recent store opening in Austin also shows how much demand we are seeing in Central Texas for quality vehicles at real savings."

AutoSavvy specializes in branded title vehicles, which typically sell below the price of comparable clean title models. Each vehicle goes through the company's inspection process, and eligible purchases include the Savvy Certified 4-month/4,500-mile warranty. The Bandera store also offers financing, trade-in appraisals and online pre-approval.

Store details

AutoSavvy San Antonio Bandera

Address: 6300 Bandera Rd, San Antonio, TX 78238

Phone:(726) 265-8880

Hours: