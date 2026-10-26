Autosavvy Opens Second San Antonio Dealership, Expanding Its Central Texas Presence
|Monday
|10 AM–8 PM
|Tuesday
|10 AM–8 PM
|Wednesday
|10 AM–8 PM
|Thursday
|10 AM–8 PM
|Friday
|10 AM–8 PM
|Saturday
|9 AM–7 PM
|Sunday
|Closed
About AutoSavvy
AutoSavvy is a used car retailer headquartered in Woods Cross, Utah, and one of the largest branded title dealers in the country. The company operates 22 locations across 9 states and has sold more than 100,000 vehicles. AutoSavvy helps drivers save on quality cars, trucks and SUVs, backed by inspections, flexible financing and its Savvy Certified warranty. Learn more at autosavvy.com.CONTACT: Media Contact Chad Cannon... +1 (801) 683-3998
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