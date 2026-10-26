MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Shenzhen, China, Oct. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On October 22, 2026, the GGE Shenzhen Cross-Border Expo (Autumn Edition) and the 12th OEM/ODM Source Factory Exhibition were held at the Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center. 41Caijing was invited to speak at the concurrent forum, "AI-Powered Cross-Border Growth Conference," delivering a presentation titled "From Great Chinese Gifts to Global Brand Recognition: AI-Powered Holiday Marketing and International Communications." The presentation addressed one key question: How can Chinese brands with great products become memorable to overseas consumers?









According to Adobe's January report, U.S. online retail sales reached $257.8 billion during the 2025 holiday season (November 1–December 31), up 6.8% year over year. Electronics, furniture, sporting goods, and toys recorded growth rates ranging from 6.6% to 8.2%-categories that align closely with the core businesses of many manufacturers exhibiting at the event. The same report revealed another striking figure: traffic from generative AI tools to retail websites surged 693.4% year over year. Consumers are increasingly starting their shopping journeys with AI conversations rather than traditional search engines.

Most Chinese brands have already established their distribution channels. The bigger challenge is giving consumers a compelling reason to choose them. The holiday season offers a practical opportunity to address this without changing the products themselves. Brands need two additional elements: gifting scenarios that shift the message from "why I need this" to "why this makes a great gift," and trust signals such as independent reviews, quality certifications, and after-sales support that reduce purchase uncertainty. Established content formats in international media-including gift guides, hands-on reviews, price-based recommendations, and expert evaluations-help answer four essential questions: Who is it for? Does it work? Is it worth the price? Can I trust it?

The real challenge is bridging market gaps. Consumers may recognize categories such as patio furniture and bedding without knowing the brands behind them. For higher-priced products, differences in user experience can be difficult to quantify, prompting buyers to compare reviews and rankings before purchasing. Cultural expectations also vary: American consumers value outdoor living, European markets emphasize design, Middle Eastern consumers prioritize luxury, and Southeast Asian markets favor compact living. Each market has a different understanding of what makes a home. Brand communications must progressively bridge these gaps-moving from visibility to trust and ultimately to preference.

41Caijing approaches communications as long-term infrastructure rather than one-off press release distribution. Authoritative media build credibility, industry-specific publications influence purchase decisions, rankings and promotional content drive conversions, while SEO and Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) create lasting digital assets. According to its publicly available information, 41Caijing has access to more than 200,000 global media resources across 199 countries and regions in 77 languages, having served over 8,000 brands expanding internationally. Operationally, AI agents handle repetitive tasks such as topic analysis, media briefing, content scheduling, and publication verification, while human teams retain responsibility for market insights, brand voice, and fact-checking. On the AI search front, its Winseed platform provides an end-to-end GEO monitoring and optimization solution, covering brand visibility tracking across major AI models, gap analysis, evidence-based content development, authoritative source building, and performance attribution. The platform supports leading global AI models, including ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, and Perplexity, with separate tracking for web and app environments, filtering to minimize personalized recommendation bias, and daily data updates-all without altering or interfering with the underlying algorithms of AI models.









Holiday content should evolve from being seen during the festive season to remaining discoverable and citable long afterward. Every holiday campaign should generate lasting search assets rather than lose its value when the season ends.

With this approach, brands do not need to launch large-scale campaigns from the outset. They can start with one gift-worthy product, select a target market and seasonal occasion, and complete one full cycle of campaign execution and performance review-moving from product visibility to brand trust, and ultimately to being searched for, considered, and chosen.

About 41Caijing

41Caijing is an AI-powered PR and marketing agent dedicated to helping brands build global visibility and accelerate growth. Backed by local execution teams across key markets, we deliver integrated communications solutions spanning PR, content marketing, offline events, media outreach and interview coordination, as well as media monitoring and reputation intelligence. By bridging language, cultural, and information gaps, 41Caijing helps brands strengthen their presence and influence in global markets and establish a meaningful voice in the AI era.

CONTACT: Noya Lee Noya@41caijing.com