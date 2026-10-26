Teck Resources Strike Enters First Full Week

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Strike began Saturday for 1,200 workers at Canada's largest open pit mine

LOGAN LAKE, British Columbia, Oct. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A strike at Teck Resources Highland Valley Copper Mine, Canada's largest open pit mine, entered its first full week on Monday. More than 1,200 workers, members of the United Steelworkers union, walked off the job on Saturday.

The previous contract expired on September 30. And in a historic first, 100 per cent of the 944 workers who voted, members of USW Local 7619, supported industrial action.

“Despite record profits, Teck Resources isn't paying workers what we deserve. It's even seeking concessions in the contract,” said Kyle Wolff, president of Local 7619.“But it should be in no doubt, Steelworkers are ready to fight for fairness and our fight has only just begun.”

As well as compensation, which is essential in attracting new skilled workers and retaining existing employees, other significant issues include pensions, benefits, and staffing levels. Negotiations continued around the clock until the strike began at 10 a.m. Saturday.

In the second quarter alone, Teck Resources made $854 million in profit.

“No company as profitable as Teck Resources should offer workers wages and pensions well short of what it can afford,” said Scott Lunny, the Steelworkers' director for Western Canada.“The unanimous strike vote demonstrated how determined workers are to win a strong contract, and the massive support for the bargaining committee on the picket-line underscores members' determination.”

The mine, which opened in the 1960s, produced more than 127,000 tons of copper last year.

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Jamey Heath, USW communications /...