MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Shenzhen, China, Oct. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On October 22, 2026, the GGE Shenzhen Cross-Border E-Commerce Expo (Autumn) and the 12th OEM/ODM Factory Sourcing Exhibition took place at the Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center. Winseed (winseed.ai), an AI Marketing Agent, presented a GEO optimization strategy for brands expanding overseas during the holiday season.

According to Adobe, U.S. online holiday retail sales reached $257.8 billion in 2025, up 6.8% year over year. When overseas consumers use AI tools to search for queries such as "best gifts for frequent travelers," they typically explore media buying guides, verify information through trusted sources, and then make purchasing decisions.

Based on this consumer behavior, brands should build four layers of holiday content assets: First, enhance product information on official websites, clearly outlining specifications, use cases, and after-sales support. Second, publish independent third-party media reviews that objectively assess product performance, strengths, and weaknesses. Third, develop gift guides tailored to specific audiences to support purchasing decisions. Fourth, optimize search visibility for brand terms, category keywords, and scenario-based queries to make content discoverable by AI.

To strengthen AI visibility for holiday content, Winseed outlined a five-step implementation framework: monitor AI search visibility across platforms; diagnose brand performance to identify growth opportunities; optimize content through evidence-based content creation to strengthen digital brand assets; establish authoritative, credible sources through media placements; and continuously refine strategies through performance attribution and analysis. Together, these five steps form a closed-loop process designed to improve brand mentions in AI responses, AI recommendation rankings, share of voice in AI conversations, and source citation frequency.

In practice, holiday marketing campaigns often face execution challenges, including simultaneous operations across multiple markets, fragmented campaign schedules, high content volumes, diverse audiences, and complex performance metrics. Winseed supports campaign validation by providing Google indexing results, AI citation records, screenshots documenting media placements, and follow-up optimization plans. During performance reviews, titles, keywords, and content structures are refined based on results. The entire workflow incorporates human review of marketing strategies, brand voice, cross-cultural messaging, factual accuracy, and budget compliance, while AI Agents handle repetitive tasks to improve operational efficiency.

Winseed emphasized three core dimensions for evaluating brand visibility in AI search: brand mentions, source citations, and website traffic. Businesses should document test queries and target markets, check whether AI responses mention their brands or products, identify cited websites and media sources, and record the AI platform, query time, and geographic market. They should also distinguish direct brand traffic, referral traffic, and conversion data. Collecting these five categories of information enables businesses to objectively assess whether their marketing content is being adopted and cited by AI systems. These metrics can also serve as criteria for evaluating GEO service providers.

For brands beginning their global expansion efforts, Winseed recommended starting with a focused pilot: select one gift-worthy product, one target overseas market, and one marketing milestone. Prepare accurate product documentation and purchase landing pages, plan media content schedules, and validate performance after publication. Winseed summarized the international brand growth journey in three stages: achieving effective product visibility, building consumer trust, and ultimately driving branded search interest, purchase consideration, and purchasing decisions.

About Winseed

Winseed (winseed.ai ) specializes in domestic and international GEO optimization, AI-powered advertising, authoritative media sourcing, and content distribution. Covering major AI model ecosystems in China and overseas, the platform provides end-to-end services spanning monitoring, diagnostics, evidence-based content creation, media placements, and performance attribution. Winseed serves enterprises, brands, and marketing agencies while adhering to compliance standards without modifying or interfering with the underlying algorithms of large language models.

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