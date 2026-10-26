Lake Hartwell Country Points Winter Travelers To Cabins And Lake Access Near Lake Hartwell

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Lake Hartwell Country, the official regional tourism office for Anderson, Oconee, and Pickens counties, today highlighted cabin and lakefront lodging options near Lake Hartwell as travelers begin planning winter getaways. The organization said one of the most common lodging questions it receives during the colder months is where to find a cabin directly on or near Lake Hartwell, rather than simply a hotel in the area, and whether the lake is worth visiting outside of summer.

Pendleton, SC, Oct. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lake Hartwell is a 56,000-acre reservoir on the South Carolina and Georgia border, touching all three counties in the Lake Hartwell Country region. Winter is a quieter season on the water, with fewer boats and cooler temperatures that many anglers consider prime conditions for striped and hybrid bass, two species the lake is known for alongside largemouth bass, crappie, bream, and catfish. Lake Hartwell Country said the off-season also tends to bring more lodging availability and lower demand at the state and county parks that surround the lake, several of which operate cabins year-round.







Table Rock Mountain Cabin

The lake's location also makes it a practical winter base for exploring the wider region. Lake Hartwell State Park sits directly off Interstate 85 in Fair Play, roughly two hours from both Atlanta and Charlotte and under 30 minutes from Clemson. From the lake, visitors can reach the region's waterfalls, which often run stronger during the wetter winter months, along with scenic drives, Revolutionary War-era historic sites, and small-town holiday events, all within a short drive.

Cabin and lakefront lodging options at public parks within the region include:

. Lake Hartwell State Park (Fair Play, SC) – eight camper cabins directly on Lake Hartwell, available year-round. Each 12-by-12-foot cabin includes a set of bunk beds, a double bed, heat and air conditioning, a mini fridge, microwave, coffee pot, Wi-Fi, and a 6-foot front porch facing the lake. Select cabins are pet-friendly and one is ADA accessible.

. Sadlers Creek State Park (Anderson, SC) – lakefront camping, a 100-foot fishing pier, boat access, and a mountain biking trail on the Anderson County side of Lake Hartwell.

. Mile Creek County Park (Six Mile, SC) – ten lakefront cabins on Lake Keowee, roughly 20 minutes north of Clemson, with three paved boat ramps and kayak rentals.

. Table Rock State Park (Pickens, SC) – mountain cabins a short drive from the lake, for visitors who want to pair a lake trip with hiking and mountain scenery.

. Oconee State Park (Mountain Rest, SC) – cabins and primitive camping in the northern part of the region near the Blue Ridge Escarpment.

. Devils Fork State Park (Salem, SC) – the only public access point to Lake Jocassee, with cabin rentals for visitors extending a Lake Hartwell trip into the mountains.

Lake Hartwell Country noted that the region also has a wide range of privately operated cabins, treehouses, and vacation rentals, particularly in the Walhalla, Mountain Rest, Townville, and Pickens areas, and maintains a directory of those options on its website for travelers who want more space or amenities than a park cabin provides.

“Winter on Lake Hartwell is a different experience than summer, and a lot of our visitors do not realize that,” said Les McCall, Executive Director of Lake Hartwell Country.“The lake is quieter, the fishing is excellent, and it is often easier to get a cabin on short notice than it is in July. We want people to know that staying near Lake Hartwell is a year-round option, not just a summer one.”

Frequently Asked Questions

Can you stay in a cabin on Lake Hartwell in the winter?

Yes. Lake Hartwell State Park in Fair Play, South Carolina, rents eight camper cabins on the lakeshore year-round. The cabins are heated, include a mini fridge, microwave, and coffee pot, and have a front porch facing the lake. Reservations can be made through the South Carolina State Parks website.

What is a camper cabin at Lake Hartwell State Park?

A camper cabin is a small, one-room cabin that offers a roof and climate control without the full amenities of a traditional cabin. The Lake Hartwell State Park cabins are 12 by 12 feet, sleep a small family with bunk beds and a double bed, and do not have running water inside. Guests use nearby comfort stations, and cooking is done outdoors at an on-site grill and fire ring. Linens are not provided.

How much does a cabin at Lake Hartwell State Park cost?

Published rates for the park's camper cabins have historically been under $100 per night before tax and reservation fees. Rates vary by season and demand and are subject to change, so current pricing should be confirmed on the South Carolina State Parks website.

Are Lake Hartwell cabins pet-friendly?

Some are. At Lake Hartwell State Park, three of the eight camper cabins allow pets for an additional fee. Policies vary at other parks and private rentals, so travelers should confirm before booking.

What is there to do at Lake Hartwell in the winter?

Winter is one of the best seasons for striped and hybrid bass fishing on Lake Hartwell. Beyond the lake, the region offers waterfall hikes, the Cherokee Foothills Scenic Highway (Highway 11), Revolutionary War-era historic sites, and small-town holiday events in December.

How far is Lake Hartwell from Atlanta, Charlotte, and Clemson?

Lake Hartwell State Park sits directly off Interstate 85 in Fair Play, South Carolina, roughly two hours from Atlanta, roughly two hours from Charlotte, and under 30 minutes from Clemson. Greenville, South Carolina, is under an hour away.

Are there lakefront cabins near Clemson, SC?

Yes. Lake Hartwell State Park's camper cabins are under 30 minutes from Clemson, and Mile Creek County Park in Six Mile offers ten lakefront cabins on Lake Keowee roughly 20 minutes north of the city.

A directory of cabins, treehouses, and camper cabins across the region is available at lakehartwellcountry.com/cabins, and downloadable guides to waterfall hikes and local fishing can also be found on the website.







Table Rock Mountain Scenery

About Lake Hartwell Country

Lake Hartwell Country is one of 11 regional tourism offices in the state of South Carolina. These offices are called SCATR, or the South Carolina Association of Tourism Regions. Why are we called Lake Hartwell Country? We cover Anderson, Oconee, and Pickens counties, and Lake Hartwell touches all three of these counties. Lake Hartwell is also a major draw for tourism to the area, bringing in millions of visitors every year. In addition to tourism promotion, we also strive to preserve the history and culture of our region. Our Visitor Center is located on the historic Village Green in downtown Pendleton, SC. We also house one of the largest archive collections of local, historical artifacts, which can be found just down the street at the Bart Garrison Agricultural Museum of South Carolina. Additionally, we have an extensive genealogy library that is open to the public with information about the families who once lived in our region. Stop by to say hello!

Press Inquiries

Les McCall

les [at] lakehartwellcountry.com

(864) 646-3782



120 History Lane

Pendleton, SC 29670