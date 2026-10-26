Benzinga / Key word(s): Financial

AI Is Traveling At Warp Speed: Capitalize On MANGOS+ Daily Catalysts With Microsectors' New +3X ETN: MNGU

26.10.2026 / 18:24 CET/CEST

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By Jim Wyckoff, Benzinga DETROIT, MICHIGAN - October 26, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is unfolding at warp speed, with updates being announced at a high frequency – creating potential catalysts for sophisticated investors to capitalize on regularly. Now, traders have a new way to capitalize on that momentum: an innovative trading tool designed to potentially deliver amplified exposure to some of the key companies driving the AI economy. The MicroSectors 3× Long MANGOS+ ex Private Companies (NYSE: MNGU) exchange-traded note (ETN) provides 3x long exposure to the daily performance of the New York Stock Exchange MaNGoS+ Index (Index), which is a rules-based, equal-weighted benchmark of 10 U.S.-listed companies at the center of the AI economy. It's a daily-resetting trading tool that utilizes the potential benefits of leverage and was created for sophisticated investors interested in the AI revolution. The MNGU ETN was launched in August by REX Shares and issued by the Bank of Montreal (BMO). Importantly, MNGU is designed as a daily trading tool and not a buy-and-hold investment because leverage resets daily, so returns over any period longer than one day will differ from three times the return of the NYSE® MaNGoS+ Index. Also, losses compound the same way gains do. A choppy, sideways market can produce losses as a result of the daily reset mechanism. The effect increases with index volatility and with the length of the holding period, so this is an instrument you'll need to track over the trading day. MNGU is a trading instrument for investors looking to place leveraged trades who understand the risks. What Does MNGU Track? MNGU is designed for active traders' short-term bullish view on the companies driving the AI boom. Rather than investing directly in one company, it groups a handful of major AI-related businesses into one trading vehicle. The“3×” feature can magnify gains when the underlying index moves in the right direction, but it can also magnify losses when it moves against the trader. The NYSE® MaNGoS+ index, itself, is concentrated. It holds 10 constituents, equally weighted at 10% each on each quarterly reconstitution. A concentrated basket of this size can be more volatile than a broadly diversified index, and the performance of any single constituent has a material effect on the level of the Index. That concentration is amplified by the 3x leverage factor. The six named anchors for the index are heavy-hitters. Every anchor that meets the qualification requirements is selected for the Index. Anthropic PBC and OpenAI Group PBC are private as of the Index launch date and are therefore ineligible to be included. They do seed the supply chain search but can only be included following their listing date if they satisfy the applicable Index eligibility requirements. The lowercase letters in MaNGoS denote these two private anchors, and the ETN only includes common stocks, ADRs and GDRs listed on the New York Stock Exchange, Nasdaq, NYSE American, NYSE Arca or Cboe BZX. How Do Companies Get In? Each anchor for the Index must carry a float-adjusted market capitalization of $5 billion or more, a six-month average daily traded value of $100 million or more, a free float of 5% or more, a positive trailing 12-month price-to-sales ratio and at least 60 calendar days of active trading, 14 calendar days for a qualifying ADR whose home market line has traded for at least 365 calendar days, or five index business days for a MaNGoS+ security. The Index looks at companies that are customers or suppliers of its major AI“anchor” companies. These candidates are ranked based on their AI-related revenue exposure. AI-related revenue is the money a company makes from selling artificial intelligence products, services, or infrastructure such as AI-optimized servers, accelerated-compute systems, GPUs, networking gear, cloud-based AI services, machine learning platforms, AI-driven sales, marketing or supply chain solutions, etc. The highest-ranked companies are selected to bring the Index to 10 constituents, each of them receiving an equal 10% weighting at the quarterly rebalancing. If too few companies qualify, the threshold can be lowered to reach the 10-company target. Trading Your Convictions On AI With MNGU MNGU is a daily trading tool focused on the continually evolving leaders of the artificial intelligence economy. If you're a sophisticated trader looking for leveraged exposure to AI trends through a basket of 10 key names that are at the center of the AI economy, head over to the fund's page to learn more. Featured image from Shutterstock. This content was originally published on Benzinga. Read further disclosures here. This post contains sponsored content and was created in collaboration with a third-party partner. Benzinga is a publisher and does not provide personalized investment advice or act as a broker or dealer. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice or an offer or solicitation to buy or sell any security. View the original release on

News Source: Benzinga

26.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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