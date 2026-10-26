Tripura BJP Stages Protest Over Kharge's Remarks Against PM Modi, CM Demands Apology

MENAFN - IANS) Agartala, Oct 26 (IANS) The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), as part of its nationwide programme, staged a protest in Tripura on Monday against Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's alleged“derogatory” remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's late father, accusing the grand old party of violating political decorum.

Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday demanded that Kharge tender an unconditional apology to the nation for his remarks against Prime Minister Modi and his father.

The protest comes amid a nationwide political controversy over Kharge's reported remarks in Patna on Sunday concerning the Prime Minister's father.

The BJP has accused the Congress leadership of crossing the limits of political discourse by targeting the Prime Minister's family.

Taking to social media platform X, Chief Minister Saha condemned Kharge's reported remarks, describing them as an insult to the Prime Minister's late father.“The Congress National President's disgraceful remarks targeting the late father of India's Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi Ji, the world's most popular leader, are unforgivable and utterly condemnable,” Saha wrote.

“This is an insult to 1.45 billion Indians and lays bare the frustration, desperation and ideological bankruptcy of the Congress party. Congress must immediately take strict action against its chief and tender an unconditional apology to the nation,” the Chief Minister said.

As part of the party's nationwide programme, the BJP organised a rally in Agartala to condemn Kharge's reported remarks against Prime Minister Modi and his late father.

Addressing the rally, state BJP vice-president Tapas Bhattacharjee alleged that the Congress leadership had become desperate to oust the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government and was repeatedly targeting Prime Minister Modi.

Claiming that the“Cockroach Janta Party” (CJP) was a“product” of the Congress and Left parties, Bhattacharjee alleged that Kharge's remarks reflected the opposition leaders' desperation to regain power by any means. He further accused the opposition of resorting to personal attacks instead of engaging in constructive political discourse, asserting that such remarks were unacceptable in a democratic system.

State BJP leader Bhagaban Das and several other senior party leaders also addressed the protest gathering, criticising the Congress president's reported remarks and demanding an apology from the Congress leadership.

Meanwhile, state BJP president and MLA Abhishek Debroy, along with several ministers and senior party leaders, strongly condemned Kharge's reported remarks in posts on their respective social media accounts.

The BJP leaders maintained that political differences should not lead to personal attacks against the family members of political leaders, particularly those who are no longer alive. They called upon the Congress leadership to uphold the dignity of public discourse and take responsibility for the remarks attributed to its president.

The protest in Agartala was part of the BJP's broader nationwide campaign against Kharge's reported comments, with party leaders across the country voicing their objections and demanding an unconditional apology from the Congress chief.