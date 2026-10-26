BJP Leaders Condemn Mallikarjun Kharge For Remarks On PM Modi's Father

BJP Leaders Condemn Kharge's Remarks

New Delhi [India], October 26 (ANI): BJP leaders across several states on Monday condemned Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's remarks concerning Prime Minister Narendra Modi's father, with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde calling the statement“highly unfortunate” and former Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar urging Kharge to apologise. The remarks triggered a political exchange, with BJP leaders accusing the Congress of lowering the level of political discourse, while CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar defended Kharge, saying the veteran leader might not have been able to control the flow of his speech and alleging that the BJP leadership was unsettled by ongoing public movements.

Shinde said Kharge's remarks about the Prime Minister and his parents were regrettable and condemned them in the strongest terms.“This statement by Kharge ji is highly unfortunate. Making remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his father, and his mother-this is truly regrettable. I condemn it in the strongest possible terms,” Shinde said.

Government Performance and Security Debates

Highlighting the Prime Minister's work, Shinde said Modi was working tirelessly to take the country forward. He also contrasted the security situation before and after 2014, alleging that bomb blasts were frequent under the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government.“Before 2014, under the Congress-led UPA government, there were constant bomb blasts,” he said.

Referring to the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor, Shinde said the Prime Minister had ensured that Indian forces crossed into enemy territory and struck back at Pakistan. "Now, when the attack in Pahalgam occurred, the Prime Minister-through Operation Sindoor-ensured that our forces entered their territory and struck back at Pakistan," Shinde added.

Criticism from BJP Leaders

BJP MP Ravi Kishan also criticised Kharge, linking the Congress leadership's remarks to its political frustration and electoral setbacks. Taking a swipe at Rahul Gandhi, Kishan compared him to a rocket that had repeatedly failed to launch.“Rahul Gandhi, he is like a rocket that has been attempted to be launched 99 times, only to fail or fizzle out every single time. This is the root of their frustration, and this very frustration is the reason for their defeat. The public will give them a fitting answer,” Kishan said.

He accused the Congress of resorting to abusive language and dragging the name of a deceased parent into political discourse. Kishan said he had not expected such remarks from Kharge and maintained that the public would respond to them.“One did not expect this from Kharge; the public will surely give them a fitting reply,” he said.

Kishan also expressed confidence that the BJP would win the 2027 elections in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab. He predicted a defeat for the Congress and the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh, saying the Congress was frustrated because it had been unable to defeat Modi. "We are set to win the 2027 elections, including in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab. In Uttar Pradesh, the Congress and the Samajwadi Party are heading toward a crushing defeat. Their frustration stems from the fact that they are simply unable to defeat Modi ji. That is the source of the Congress party's anguish," he added.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak accused the Congress of harbouring hatred towards the Prime Minister and said Kharge's remarks about Modi's father had crossed a line.“The Congress party has consistently harboured a sense of hatred towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi. But things reached an unacceptable level when the Congress party president, Kharge, used derogatory language regarding the Prime Minister's revered father,” Pathak said.

Pathak alleged that Congress leaders had lost their mental balance and said political criticism should not extend to the Prime Minister's parents.“If the Congress wants to harbour hatred, let them direct it toward the Bharatiya Janata Party, or toward PM Modi himself. But to target his revered father and mother-that is not in line with Indian culture,” he said.

Calls for Apology and Opposition Stance

Former Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar said he did expect such remarks from junior Congress leaders but considered them inappropriate coming from a senior leader such as Kharge, who is also the Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha.“I don't expect anything else from the junior leaders of Punjab Congress. But this doesn't suit a responsible leader like Kharge ji, who is the Leader of the Opposition. Given his experience and as a mature leader, such statements don't sound good coming from his mouth,” Jakhar said.

He said the remarks made by a seasoned politician warranted strong condemnation and urged Kharge to apologise.“I feel it can't be condemned enough that a mature and seasoned politician like Kharge sahab made those statements. I think he should apologise,” Jakhar said.

BJP national spokesperson Syed Shahnawaz Hussain also criticised the Congress, alleging that its leaders had repeatedly used abusive language against the Prime Minister's family.“The Congress party uses abusive language, sometimes targeting the Prime Minister's mother, and at other times his father,” Hussain said. Calling the remarks unfortunate, Hussain said people were angry and upset over the use of such language against a Prime Minister who, he said, worked day and night for the country.“The public will not forgive the Congress,” he said.

Chhattisgarh BJP president Kiran Singh Deo accused the INDIA bloc of attempting to create political instability, alleging that opposition parties were desperate to bring Rahul Gandhi to power.“It has become clear that the INDIA Alliance is so desperate to attain power and install Rahul Gandhi as Prime Minister that they have realised it is impossible to achieve this through the democratic process or the mandate of the people,” Deo said.

He alleged that opposition parties were trying to build a false narrative and create an atmosphere of chaos among the public. Deo also referred to claims about overthrowing the government and dismantling constitutional institutions, saying such agendas had no place in a democracy with a population of more than 1.4 billion.“The Congress and its allies are attempting to sow an atmosphere of chaos among the public,” he said.

CPI Defense

Meanwhile, CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar defended Kharge, saying the veteran politician might have been unable to control the flow of his speech. He questioned the BJP's response to the remarks and argued that the ruling party was reacting to growing public movements across the country.“All of a sudden, many BJP leaders are so enthusiastically jumping on Kharge. He's a very seasoned senior politician; maybe he was not in a position to control the flow of the speech. So just take it that way only,” Kumar said.

He alleged that the BJP leadership was unsettled by protests involving people from different sections of society, including youngsters, civil society groups and non-governmental organisations.“But the real issue is that the BJP can't digest all these developments. Mass movement is happening everywhere. In a way, it's an unprecedented movement of common people, youngsters, all sections of society, not only political parties, civil society groups, NGOs. So it's a protest, a pan-India protest and on seeing all this development, BJP leadership is completely perplexed and annoyed,” Kumar said.

The controversy erupted during an address by Mallikarjun Kharge at the 139th birth anniversary celebrations of Bihar's first Chief Minister, Dr Sri Krishna Singh, in Patna. A commotion broke out when an attendee in the gathering interrupted Kharge by stating that PM Modi would not go anywhere, prompting the Congress president to retort from the stage, "Modi ka baap bhi jayega" (Even Modi's father will have to go). (ANI)

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