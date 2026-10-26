58 Peaks Introduces Toffee Apple Crisp, Its First Seasonal Coffee Syrup Packet

MENAFN - GetNews)""It's fall again, with crisp, cool nights, and we just love the flavor of apples and toffee together. People at the St. Charles Coffee Festival kept asking where they could get it, so we're glad to have it on our website now, in a packet you can take anywhere." -- Heather Jackson, 58 Peaks"58 Peaks has released Toffee Apple Crisp, the first seasonal flavor in its line of single-serve coffee syrup packets. It is on sale now at 58peaks as a 20-count and as a Toffee Apple Crisp and Caramel variety 20-count, $19.99 each. Each sealed 15 mL packet holds liquid syrup equal to about two pumps from a cafe bottle and needs no refrigeration.

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - October 26, 2026 - 58 Peaks, a St. Louis maker of single serve flavored coffee syrup packets, today introduced Toffee Apple Crisp, its first seasonal flavor. Two Toffee Apple Crisp products, a 20-count and a Toffee Apple Crisp and Caramel variety 20-count, are on sale now at 58peaks for $19.99 each.

The flavor

Toffee Apple Crisp is a fall dessert flavor that pairs apple and toffee, with brown sugar in the ingredient list. It is a light brown-orange, almost clear liquid syrup.

Tear the top of the packet and pour it into hot or iced coffee, tea, chai or sparkling water, or use it in cocktails, mocktails and baking. One packet flavors a 12 to 16 oz drink. The variety pack pairs Toffee Apple Crisp with 58 Peaks Caramel, so a buyer can switch between the seasonal flavor and a year-round one.

Made to travel

Each 58 Peaks packet is hermetically sealed and shelf-stable with no refrigeration, so it will not leak in a camp kitchen box, an RV drawer or a carry-on bag. Overlanders, RV travelers and anyone making coffee in a hotel room can bring a fall flavor along without packing a glass bottle and a pump.

First poured at the St. Charles Coffee Festival

58 Peaks first served Toffee Apple Crisp to the public at the St. Charles Coffee Festival in late September 2026, in a warm chai oat milk latte made by heating equal parts chai concentrate and oat milk, then pouring in the syrup.

Attendees asked 58 Peaks to post the recipe on its website, and one festival attendee called the drink "a hug in a mug." 58 Peaks plans more seasonal flavors and will name them once they are confirmed.

Key facts



First seasonal flavor: Toffee Apple Crisp is the first seasonal flavor from 58 Peaks.

Products and price: a Toffee Apple Crisp 20-count and a Toffee Apple Crisp and Caramel variety 20-count (10 of each), $19.99 each at 58peaks.

Serving: each packet holds 15 mL of liquid syrup, about two pumps from a cafe syrup bottle.

Released: from production Sept. 15, 2026.

Flavor and color: naturally flavored, colored with beta-carotene and vegetable juice, no synthetic dyes.

Dietary: vegan, gluten-free and dairy-free. Made in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Ordering: free shipping on every 58peaks order, with a 60-day money-back guarantee.

"It's fall again, with crisp, cool nights, and we just love the flavor of apples and toffee together," said Heather Jackson, 58 Peaks. "People at the St. Charles Coffee Festival kept asking where they could get it, so we're glad to have it on our website now, in a packet you can take anywhere."

For media

Seasonal flavors are what coffee drinkers look for once the weather turns, and Toffee Apple Crisp is the first 58 Peaks has made in a packet built for the road. For an interview with Heather Jackson about the launch, the festival response or the Toffee Apple Crisp chai latte recipe, reach out to the media contact below. Toffee Apple Crisp is on sale now at 58peaks.

About 58 Peaks

58 Peaks makes single serve flavored coffee syrup packets. Each 15 mL packet holds liquid syrup, is hermetically sealed and shelf-stable with no refrigeration, and is TSA-friendly for carry-on travel. Every flavor is vegan, gluten-free and dairy-free, and a sugar-free line is available. Launched in 2023, 58 Peaks operates from St. Louis, Missouri, and makes its syrup in Colorado Springs, Colorado, with Rocky Mountain municipal water. The name refers to Colorado's 58 fourteeners. 58 Peaks ships across the U.S. from 58peaks with free shipping on every order.