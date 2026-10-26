Hepatitis D Market Anticipated To Witness Remarkable Growth By 2034, Says Latest Industry Analysis Gilead Sciences, Eiger Biopharma, Janssen R&D

MENAFN - GetNews) The Key Hepatitis D Companies in the market include - Gilead Sciences, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Janssen Research & Development, and others.

(Albany, New York) - October 26, 2026: DelveInsight's “Hepatitis D Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Hepatitis D, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Hepatitis D market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The Hepatitis D market report covers emerging drugs, current treatment practices, market share of the individual therapies, and current & forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034. It also evaluates the current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers & barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assess the underlying potential of the market.

To Know in detail about the Hepatitis D market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Hepatitis D Market Forecast

Some of the key facts of the Hepatitis D Market Report:



The Hepatitis D market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034).

In October 2026, EIT Pharma presented new analyses from its lonafarnib development program at the 5th Delta Cure International Meeting in Milan, Italy. The presentations examined the durability of treatment response after discontinuation, histological improvements, and the clinical significance of alanine aminotransferase (ALT) changes following treatment cessation in patients with chronic Hepatitis D. Lonafarnib remains an investigational oral therapy, and its New Drug Application (NDA) is under FDA review.

In September 2026, Mirum Pharmaceuticals announced positive topline results from the Phase III portion of the AZURE-1 trial evaluating brelovitug, an investigational monoclonal antibody, in patients with chronic Hepatitis D. At Week 24, the combined endpoint of virological response and ALT normalization was achieved by 56% of patients receiving 300 mg weekly and 45% receiving 900 mg every four weeks, compared with 0% in the delayed-treatment group. The treatment demonstrated a favorable safety profile, with no new safety signals reported. Mirum planned to submit a Biologics License Application (BLA) in the first half of 2027, subject to further development and regulatory progress.

In August 2026, EIT Pharma announced that the FDA had accepted its NDA for lonafarnib for the treatment of chronic Hepatitis D. The submission is supported by the Phase III D-LIVR study, which enrolled more than 400 patients across 21 countries. Lonafarnib is an investigational oral farnesyltransferase inhibitor designed to interfere with the HDV life cycle. The candidate has received Breakthrough Therapy, Fast Track, and Orphan Drug designations. FDA acceptance means the application has entered review; it does not mean the drug has been approved.

In May 2026, The U.S. FDA approved Hepcludex (bulevirtide-gmod), developed by Gilead Sciences, for adults with chronic Hepatitis D without cirrhosis or with compensated cirrhosis. It became the first FDA-approved treatment for chronic HDV infection in the United States. Bulevirtide is an NTCP-directed viral entry inhibitor that prevents HDV from entering liver cells. Approval under the accelerated approval pathway was supported by Phase III MYR301 data demonstrating improved combined virological and biochemical response compared with delayed treatment.

In the 7MM, the United States recorded the highest number of diagnosed prevalent cases of Hepatitis D virus in 2023.

In the U.S., males had a higher number of diagnosed prevalent cases of Hepatitis D compared to females in 2023.

In the U.S., the 18–34 age group had the highest number of diagnosed cases of Hepatitis D in 2023.

In the U.S., the 18–34 age group had the highest number of diagnosed cases of Hepatitis D in 2023.

Key Hepatitis D Companies: Gilead Sciences, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Janssen Research & Development, and others

Key Hepatitis D Therapies: HEPCLUDEX (bulevirtide), Lonafarnib; Peginterferon Lambda-1a, JNJ-3989, and others The Hepatitis D epidemiology based on gender analyzed that Hepatitis D is more prevalent in males as compared to females

Hepatitis D Overview

Hepatitis D (HDV) is a rare but severe liver infection caused by the hepatitis D virus. It occurs only in individuals already infected with hepatitis B (HBV), as HDV requires HBV to replicate. The infection can lead to rapid liver damage, increasing the risk of cirrhosis, liver failure, and hepatocellular carcinoma. Transmission occurs through contact with infected blood or bodily fluids or often via injection drug use. Currently, no specific antiviral treatment is widely available, but HBV vaccination can help prevent Hepatitis D by preventing HBV infection.

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Hepatitis D Epidemiology

The Hepatitis D epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Hepatitis D Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Hepatitis D market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total Prevalence of Hepatitis D

Prevalent Cases of Hepatitis D by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Hepatitis D Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Hepatitis D

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Hepatitis D epidemiology trends @ Hepatitis D Epidemiological Insights

Hepatitis D Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Hepatitis D market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Hepatitis D market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Hepatitis D Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Hepatitis D Therapies and Key Companies



HEPCLUDEX (Bulevirtide): Gilead Sciences

Lonafarnib/ Ritonavir: Eiger Biopharmaceuticals JNJ-73763989: Johnson & Johnson

To know more about Hepatitis D treatment, visit @ Hepatitis D Medications

Hepatitis D Market Drivers



Rising Disease Awareness and Diagnosis: Growing awareness of Hepatitis D virus (HDV) infection and improved screening among individuals with Hepatitis B are supporting earlier diagnosis and treatment.

High Unmet Medical Needs: The risk of rapid disease progression, liver cirrhosis, and hepatocellular carcinoma is driving demand for more effective treatment options.

Advancements in Drug Development: Increasing research into novel antivirals, entry inhibitors, and other targeted therapies is expanding the Hepatitis D treatment pipeline.

Increasing Clinical Trial Activity: Growing pharmaceutical investment and clinical research are supporting the development of innovative therapies aimed at improving viral control and liver outcomes. Potential for Improved Treatment Outcomes: The development of therapies targeting HDV replication and viral entry is creating opportunities to improve disease management and expand the treatment landscape.

Hepatitis D Market Barriers



Limited Treatment Options: Despite therapeutic advances, treatment choices remain limited, and not all patients achieve sustained virological responses.

Diagnostic Challenges: Limited access to HDV testing, underdiagnosis, and low screening rates among people with Hepatitis B can delay treatment initiation.

High Clinical Development Costs: Developing and evaluating novel therapies requires substantial investment, particularly for a relatively uncommon infection.

Regulatory and Clinical Trial Challenges: Variations in disease progression, liver disease severity, and virological responses can complicate clinical trial design and regulatory approval. Limited Access and Affordability: High treatment costs, restricted reimbursement, and disparities in healthcare infrastructure may limit access to advanced therapies, particularly in resource-limited regions.

Scope of the Hepatitis D Market Report



Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Hepatitis D Companies: Gilead Sciences, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Janssen Research & Development, and others

Key Hepatitis D Therapies: HEPCLUDEX (bulevirtide), Lonafarnib; Peginterferon Lambda-1a, JNJ-3989, and others

Hepatitis D Therapeutic Assessment: Hepatitis D current marketed and Hepatitis D emerging therapies

Hepatitis D Market Dynamics: Hepatitis D market drivers and Hepatitis D market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Hepatitis D Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Hepatitis D Market Access and Reimbursement

Discover more about therapies set to grab major Hepatitis D market share @ Hepatitis D Treatment Landscape

Table of Contents

1. Hepatitis D Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Hepatitis D

3. SWOT analysis of Hepatitis D

4. Hepatitis D Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Hepatitis D Market Overview at a Glance

6. Hepatitis D Disease Background and Overview

7. Hepatitis D Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Hepatitis D

9. Hepatitis D Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Hepatitis D Unmet Needs

11. Hepatitis D Emerging Therapies

12. Hepatitis D Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Hepatitis D Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Hepatitis D Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Hepatitis D Market Drivers

16. Hepatitis D Market Barriers

17. Hepatitis D Appendix

18. Hepatitis D Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.