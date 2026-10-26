Thyroid Eye Disease Pipeline 2026: MOA And ROA Insights, Clinical Trials Status, And Key Companies Involved By Delveinsight Jubilant Pharma Holdings Inc., Novartis, Sun Pharma, Pfizer, Roche Ltd

MENAFN - GetNews) (Albany, New York) - October 26, 2026: As per DelveInsight's assessment, globally, Thyroid Eye Disease pipeline constitutes 18+ key companies continuously working towards developing 20+ Thyroid Eye Disease treatment therapies, analysis of Clinical Trials, Therapies, Mechanism of Action, Route of Administration, and Developments analyzes DelveInsight.

“Thyroid Eye Disease Pipeline Insight, 2026 " report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights into the present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Thyroid Eye Disease Market.

The Thyroid Eye Disease Pipeline report embraces in-depth commercial and clinical assessment of the pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. The report also covers a detailed description of the drug, including the mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, collaborations, mergers acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.

Some of the key takeaways from the Thyroid Eye Disease Pipeline Report:



Companies across the globe are diligently working toward developing novel Thyroid Eye Disease treatment therapies with a considerable amount of success over the years. Thyroid Eye Disease companies working in the treatment market are Minghui Pharmaceutical, Amgen, Immunovant Sciences, Innovent Biologics, Novartis, Viridian Therapeutics, Sling Therapeutics, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, ValenzaBio, ACELYRIN Inc., Horizon Therapeutics USA, Inc., Neothetics, Inc, Sling Therapeutics, Inc., and others, are developing therapies for the Thyroid Eye Disease treatment



Emerging Thyroid Eye Disease therapies in the different phases of clinical trials are- MHB018A, AMG-732, IBI-3031, Batoclimab (IMVT 1401), COSENTYX (secukinumab), VRDN-001, Linsitinib, Aflibercept, VB421, RVT-140, lonigutamab, Teprotumumab, LIPO-102, Linsitinib, CFZ533, and others are expected to have a significant impact on the Thyroid Eye Disease market in the coming years.

In October 2026, Linsitinib clinical trial update: Sling Therapeutics announced plans to present data from its Phase 2b/3 LIDS trial at the ASOPRS 57th Annual Fall Scientific Symposium. The company reported that 52% of linsitinib-treated patients achieved a proptosis response at Week 24, compared with 19% receiving placebo. Among Week 24 responders, 82% maintained their response through Week 72. These findings support continued evaluation of oral IGF-1 receptor inhibition for TED.

In September 2026, Sling Therapeutics announced that the first patients had been dosed in the global Phase III ORBIT trial evaluating oral linsitinib in adults with moderate-to-severe active TED. The randomized, double-masked, placebo-controlled study is designed to evaluate the therapy's efficacy and safety, advancing an oral IGF-1 receptor inhibitor into pivotal development.

In June 2026, The FDA approved Viridian Therapeutics' Lumvoa for the treatment of TED. The approval was supported by the Phase III THRIVE and THRIVE-2 trials, which demonstrated improvements in proptosis and other key signs and symptoms. The company reported statistically significant benefits in diplopia response and complete diplopia resolution in active and chronic disease. Lumvoa became a new treatment option in the TED market. In September 2025, Immunovant, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMVT), a clinical-stage immunology company focused on improving the lives of individuals with autoimmune conditions, announced that an abstract featuring six-month off-treatment results in uncontrolled Graves' disease (GD) patients treated with batoclimab for 24 weeks will be presented at the 2025 Annual Meeting of the American Thyroid Association (ATA).

Thyroid Eye Disease Overview

Thyroid Eye Disease (TED) is an autoimmune condition in which inflammation affects the tissues and muscles surrounding the eyes, often associated with thyroid disorders such as Graves' disease. Common symptoms include eye bulging (proptosis), eyelid retraction, redness, swelling, dryness, eye pain, and double vision. In severe cases, TED can affect the optic nerve and threaten vision. Treatment options include supportive eye care, medications, immunotherapies, and surgery, depending on disease severity and activity.

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Emerging Thyroid Eye Disease Drugs Under Different Phases of Clinical Development Include:



MHB018A: Minghui Pharmaceutical

AMG-732: Amgen

IBI-3031: Innovent Biologics

Batoclimab (IMVT 1401): Immunovant Sciences

COSENTYX (secukinumab): Novartis

VRDN-001: Viridian Therapeutics

Linsitinib: Sling Therapeutics

Aflibercept: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

VB421: ValenzaBio

Secukinumab: Novartis

RVT-1401: Immunovant Sciences GmbH

lonigutamab: ACELYRIN Inc.

Teprotumumab: Horizon Therapeutics USA, Inc.

LIPO-102: Neothetics, Inc

Linsitinib: Sling Therapeutics, Inc. CFZ533: Novartis

Thyroid Eye Disease Route of Administration

Thyroid Eye Disease pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs, such as



Oral

Parenteral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous Topical

Thyroid Eye Disease Molecule Type

Thyroid Eye Disease Products have been categorized under various Molecule types, such as



Monoclonal Antibody

Peptides

Polymer

Small molecule Gene therapy

Thyroid Eye Disease Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment



Thyroid Eye Disease Assessment by Product Type

Thyroid Eye Disease By Stage and Product Type

Thyroid Eye Disease Assessment by Route of Administration

Thyroid Eye Disease By Stage and Route of Administration

Thyroid Eye Disease Assessment by Molecule Type Thyroid Eye Disease by Stage and Molecule Type

DelveInsight's Thyroid Eye Disease Report covers around 20+ products under different phases of clinical development like



Late-stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I)

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates Route of Administration

Further Thyroid Eye Disease product details are provided in the report. Download the Thyroid Eye Disease pipeline report to learn more about the emerging Thyroid Eye Disease therapies

Some of the key companies in the Thyroid Eye Disease Therapeutics Market include:

Key companies developing therapies for Thyroid Eye Disease are - Jubilant Pharma Holdings Inc., Novartis, Sun Pharma, Pfizer, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Abbott, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Institute of Isotopes Co. Ltd., bioMerieux SA, Horizon Therapeutics Ireland DAC, and others.

Thyroid Eye Disease Pipeline Analysis:

The Thyroid Eye Disease pipeline report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Thyroid Eye Disease with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment.

Thyroid Eye Disease key companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Thyroid Eye Disease Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Thyroid Eye Disease market.

The report is built using data and information traced from the researcher's proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations, and featured press releases from company/university websites and industry-specific third-party sources, etc.

Download Sample PDF Report to know more about Thyroid Eye Disease drugs and therapies

Thyroid Eye Disease Pipeline Market Drivers



Rising Disease Awareness and Diagnosis: Increasing awareness of thyroid eye disease (TED) and improved diagnostic capabilities are driving demand for effective treatment options.

Growing Research and Development: Pharmaceutical companies are investing in innovative therapies targeting autoimmune inflammation and disease-related pathways.

Advancements in Biologics and Targeted Therapies: The development of targeted treatments, including monoclonal antibodies and immunotherapies, is expanding the therapeutic pipeline.

Unmet Medical Needs: Limitations of conventional treatments in addressing proptosis, double vision, and other symptoms are encouraging the development of novel therapies. Increasing Clinical Trial Activity: Growing clinical research and investment in disease-modifying treatments are supporting pipeline expansion and potential treatment innovation.

Thyroid Eye Disease Pipeline Market Barriers



High Treatment Development Costs: Clinical trials and regulatory development for novel biologics and targeted therapies require substantial investment.

Clinical Trial Challenges: Variability in disease severity, activity, and patient response can complicate trial design and assessment of treatment efficacy.

Safety and Tolerability Concerns: Potential adverse effects associated with immunomodulatory therapies may limit their use in certain patient populations.

Regulatory Approval Uncertainty: Demonstrating sustained efficacy, long-term safety, and meaningful clinical benefits can delay regulatory approval. High Treatment Costs and Access Limitations: Expensive targeted therapies and biologics may restrict patient access due to reimbursement challenges and differences in healthcare coverage.

Scope of Thyroid Eye Disease Pipeline Drug Insight



Coverage: Global

Key Thyroid Eye Disease Companies: Minghui Pharmaceutical, Amgen, Immunovant Sciences, Innovent Biologics, Novartis, Viridian Therapeutics, Sling Therapeutics, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, ValenzaBio, ACELYRIN Inc., Horizon Therapeutics USA, Inc., Neothetics, Inc, Sling Therapeutics, Inc., and others

Key Thyroid Eye Disease Therapies: MHB018A, AMG-732, IBI-3031, Batoclimab (IMVT 1401), COSENTYX (secukinumab), VRDN-001, Linsitinib, Aflibercept, VB421, RVT-140, lonigutamab, Teprotumumab, LIPO-102, Linsitinib, CFZ533, and others

Thyroid Eye Disease Therapeutic Assessment: Thyroid Eye Disease current marketed and Thyroid Eye Disease emerging therapies Thyroid Eye Disease Market Dynamics: Thyroid Eye Disease market drivers and Thyroid Eye Disease market barriers

Request for Sample PDF Report for Thyroid Eye Disease Pipeline Assessment and clinical trials

Table of Contents

1. Thyroid Eye Disease Report Introduction

2. Thyroid Eye Disease Executive Summary

3. Thyroid Eye Disease Overview

4. Thyroid Eye Disease- Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment

5. Thyroid Eye Disease Pipeline Therapeutics

6. Thyroid Eye Disease Late Stage Products (Phase II/III)

7. Thyroid Eye Disease Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

8. Thyroid Eye Disease Early Stage Products (Phase I)

9. Thyroid Eye Disease Preclinical Stage Products

10. Thyroid Eye Disease Therapeutics Assessment

11. Thyroid Eye Disease Inactive Products

12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis

13. Thyroid Eye Disease Key Companies

14. Thyroid Eye Disease Key Products

15. Thyroid Eye Disease Unmet Needs

16. Thyroid Eye Disease Market Drivers and Barriers

17. Thyroid Eye Disease Future Perspectives and Conclusion

18. Thyroid Eye Disease Analyst Views

19. Appendix

20. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.