Complete Care At Home Announces Skilled Nursing Care In Sandy Springs, GA

MENAFN - GetNews)"Every family deserves peace of mind knowing their loved one is in capable, compassionate hands. Our RN-led approach ensures care remains personal, consistent, and responsive to each client's needs." - Lisa M. Reisman, MSN, NP, Owner of Complete Care at HomeComplete Care at Home expands skilled nursing care in Sandy Springs, GA, providing personalized in-home support guided by registered nurses. Led by nurse practitioner Lisa M. Reisman, the agency begins each client's care with an in-person RN assessment and customized care plan. With ongoing nurse supervision, thoroughly screened caregivers, and 24/7 support, Complete Care at Home helps families feel confident their loved ones receive consistent, attentive care tailored to their changing needs.

Keeping registered nurses at the center of the model to protect the integrity of skilled nursing home care

Sandy Springs, GA - October 26, 2026: Complete Care at Home has expanded its skilled nursing care to Sandy Springs, GA, giving local families access to in-home support planned and overseen by registered nurses. The agency, based nearby in Roswell and owned by nurse practitioner Lisa M. Reisman, MSN, NP, built the service around a straightforward idea: a nurse should know each client before any care begins.

Every client in Sandy Springs starts with an in-person assessment by a registered nurse, who then designs the care plan around that person's health, routines, and preferences. Families are not handed a template. An RN continues to supervise the care as circumstances change, adjusting the plan when a client's needs shift rather than leaving it fixed in place. That ongoing nurse involvement is what sets this service apart from standard companion care.

"Skilled nursing care should feel personal, not clinical," said Lisa M. Reisman, MSN, NP, owner of Complete Care at Home. "I have spent 35 years as a nurse and nurse practitioner, and I started this agency so my own family's experience could become the standard for everyone else's. When a nurse writes the plan and stays involved, families in Sandy Springs can stop worrying about whether the details are being handled."

The approach also gives relatives room to breathe. Caregivers are hand-selected and trained, and every applicant clears national background screening that includes fingerprinting before stepping into a client's home. Support is available around the clock, so a late-night question reaches a real person, not a voicemail. For adult children living out of state, that steady access and RN oversight answer the quiet question behind most of their calls: is my parent cared for tonight?

By keeping registered nurses at the center of the model, rather than at its edges, the agency protects the integrity of the skilled nursing home care Sandy Springs, GA, residents receive. Reisman reviews how plans are carried out and keeps the care consistent, so what a family agrees to on the first day is what shows up every day after.

For more information on Complete Care at Home or skilled nursing care in Sandy Springs, GA, visit .

About Complete Care at Home: Complete Care at Home began in 2006, when its founder set out to give her aging father the attentive care she wanted for him but couldn't easily find elsewhere. That personal beginning still shapes the agency today, and its promise to every client stays the same: "Our Family Helping Your Family." Led by nurse practitioner Lisa M. Reisman, the team designs each plan with a registered nurse and treats every household it serves the way it would want its own family treated.