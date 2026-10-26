Raina T.R. Froste Releases“Ties That Bind,” A Fantasy Of Witches, Wolf Shifters, And Rising Danger

MENAFN - GetNews) "Ties That Bind" by Raina T.R. Froste follows Wind Priestess Emmalyn Hawthorne as vanishing children and dark blood magic push witches and wolf shifters into an uneasy alliance. A new fantasy novel, now available in hardback and paperback.

Houston, TX - October 26, 2026 - Author Raina T.R. Froste has announced the release of Ties That Bind, a fantasy novel of elemental witches, wolf shifters, dangerous blood magic, and an unlikely alliance formed against a growing supernatural threat.

Ties That Bind revolves around Emmalyn Hawthorne, an historian working in a library in a small town who is the Wind Priestess in the Circle of the Elemental Grove. Ten years ago, Emmalyn's mountain home and her family were killed in an attack, and now she, along with the surviving members of her coven, lives in Pierre, South Dakota. However, the more attacks by Eokrod occur, the more children start vanishing.

Emmalyn is gifted, and burdened, with the Sight, involuntary visions that reveal fragments of the past and possibilities of what may lie ahead. As the Circle's historian and primary researcher, she searches magical archives and records for anything that might explain the Eokrod, a group of dark mages who practice blood magic and about whom remarkably little is known.

Her visions also begin drawing her attention toward wolf shifters, a supernatural community outside her own experience. When the Circle eventually crosses paths with the Spitfire Pack, suspicion gradually gives way to cooperation as both groups become targets of the same enemy.

Among the wolves is Braxton Cassidy, a pack enforcer whose connection to Emmalyn grows increasingly difficult for either of them to ignore. As betrayal, disappearances, and escalating attacks push witches and shifters closer together, Emmalyn's search for answers becomes inseparable from the dangerous conflict threatening everyone she loves.

About the Author

Raina T.R. Froste is an author of young-adult fiction who enjoys writing because she wants to offer others new worlds to hide in. Raina is a person living with cerebral palsy and is famous for her tendency to give out encouraging notes to strangers, and her aim is very simple: to make them smile.