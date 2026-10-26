Group Chats Are Hooked On Moonward, The Daily Game Of 2026 That Tests How Well Players Know People

MENAFN - GetNews)"Moonward, a free daily game where players guess the percentages behind real survey questions."Moonward, a free browser game, turns real polls into a race to the Moon. Most players are surprised by how wrong they are about other people, and by how much fun it is to find out with friends.

United States - October 26, 2026 - It usually starts in a group chat. Somebody posts a small picture: a pixel rocket, a row of colored tiles, a number of miles. Someone else replies within minutes. By evening, half the chat has played, and the argument has moved on to whether 41 percent of people really think a hot dog is a sandwich.

The game is Moonward, a free daily puzzle at moonward. Like Wordle, it gives everyone the same puzzle each day, takes a few minutes, and ends with a spoiler-free result made for sharing. But instead of guessing a word, players guess people.

Each day brings eight questions drawn from real, published surveys: What percentage of people believe in ghosts? Make their bed every day? Have ever tasted pet food? Players slide to a number, then decide how sure they are. A close guess launches their rocket toward the Moon, about 240,000 miles away. Betting 2x or 3x on a guess flies farther, but only if the guess is closer. A wild miss on a confident bet goes nowhere.

The Moon is hard to reach. The game is tuned so that about one player in ten lands on a typical day, and a full round trip home takes near-perfect play. Most days end a few thousand miles short, which is usually when players decide to try again tomorrow.

A mirror, with numbers

Under the rockets, Moonward is a game about the gap between what people think other people are like and what they say when a pollster asks.

Some answers flatter us. Some do not. In a 2022 YouGov survey, 82 percent of people said they always wash their hands after using the toilet, and 80 percent say they wash their underwear after every wear, but only 13 percent use a bath towel just once before washing it. A quarter of people told YouGov in 2025 that they have been sexually unfaithful to a partner, yet 58 percent agree that "once a cheater, always a cheater," and nearly half, 47 percent, would count a passionate kiss under the mistletoe as cheating.

Secrets are another blind spot. In a 2023 YouGov poll, 55 percent of people said a friend had shared a secret they told in confidence, while only 43 percent said they never pass along a friend's secret themselves.

Then there is confidence. Twenty-one percent of people think they could stay on a bucking bull for eight seconds. Twenty-seven percent call themselves very good kissers. Eight percent believe they could beat a lie detector while lying. And belief in the unseen is far from rare: 39 percent believe in ghosts, according to Gallup, the same share who told YouGov they believe in manifesting.

Players tend to guess these numbers from their own circle, which is exactly why they miss. A player whose friends all make their beds will guess high; in the survey, only 37 percent do it every day. The reveal after each guess shows the real number and how the guess compared with everyone else who played that question, from "Top 1%" on down.

Beating your friends, together

Moonward is built for the people who already send each other the daily puzzle. A group chat can start a crew, and crewmates' rockets fly side by side on a shared board, so everyone can see who has flown today, who landed and who is still on the launch pad. Players can join several crews, one for family and one for work, and keep daily streaks that unlock new rocket paint jobs.

The scoring makes for easy trash talk without spoilers. A shared result shows the boosts a player chose and how far the rocket flew, never the questions or answers, so friends can compare without ruining the day's puzzle for anyone who hasn't played.

"Everybody carries around a picture of what other people think, and it's fun to check that picture against real numbers with your friends," said the Moonward team. "The best moment is when the whole group chat is confidently wrong about the same question."

Every number has a source

Every question comes from a published survey of U.S. adults, most from YouGov and Pew Research Center, with others from Gallup, AP-NORC and The Harris Poll. The question bank holds more than 450 questions. At the end of each mission, the report links to the source for every question, with the population surveyed, the survey dates and the sample size where published. Answers are revealed only after a player locks in a guess, one question at a time.

Moonward is free and plays in any web browser on a phone or computer, with no app download and no sign-up needed. Signing in is optional; it saves a player's streak across devices and unlocks more rocket designs. Rocket designs are cosmetic and never change scores.

About Moonward

Moonward is a free daily guessing game at moonward, launched in October 2026. Each day brings a new eight-question mission built on real survey data from YouGov, Pew Research Center, Gallup and others. Its mission is to make real public opinion data fun to explore, and every mission report credits its sources with links to the published surveys.