Alpha Performance Health Provides Ultrasound-Guided Stem Cell Therapy In Spring Hill, KS

MENAFN - GetNews)"A clinician at Alpha Performance Health performs an ultrasound-guided joint evaluation for an active patient exploring stem cell therapy in Spring Hill, KS."Alpha Performance Health, a precision medicine clinic led by Dr. Margaret Ptacek, provides stem cell therapy in Spring Hill, KS, for joint, tendon, ligament and soft-tissue concerns. Each plan starts with a musculoskeletal assessment that can include diagnostic ultrasound, and injections are placed under ultrasound guidance, giving active adults in Johnson County a non-surgical option with scheduled follow-up care.

SPRING HILL, Kan. - October 26, 2026 - Alpha Performance Health, a precision medicine clinic in Johnson County, provides stem cell therapy in Spring Hill, KS, for patients dealing with joint pain, tendon and ligament injuries, soft-tissue damage, and limited mobility. Each treatment plan starts with a musculoskeletal assessment that can include diagnostic ultrasound, and injections are placed under ultrasound guidance. Led by Dr. Margaret Ptacek, DNM, MSN, APRN, FNP-BC, the clinic offers the service as a non-surgical option for people who want to return to work, sports, and daily activity without the long recovery that often follows surgery.

Injuries That Linger

A sore knee after a weekend league game. A shoulder that aches after a shift of lifting and reaching. An Achilles tendon that flares up every time training picks up again. Problems like these are common among active adults and people who work physical jobs, and they often stick around longer than expected.

Tendons, ligaments, and cartilage have a limited blood supply, which is one reason they can be slow to heal. Rest, anti-inflammatory medication, bracing, and physical therapy help many patients, but some reach a point where progress stalls. Surgery may be an option for certain injuries, yet it usually means weeks or months away from normal routines.

Interest in options like stem cell therapy in Spring Hill, KS, and the surrounding area has grown among patients looking for something between conservative care and the operating room. Many also want to know exactly what is going on inside the injured joint before they commit to any treatment.

How Stem Cell Treatment Works at the Clinic

Stem cell treatment is a regenerative approach that uses biologic material to support the body's own repair processes in damaged tissue. At Alpha Performance Health, the process begins well before an injection.

During the first evaluation, the care team looks at how the problem developed, what treatments have already been tried, and which movements remain difficult. When an area needs a closer look, Ptacek uses diagnostic ultrasound to view the tendon, ligament, or joint in real time. That imaging helps confirm where the problem is and whether the patient is a reasonable candidate.

If the treatment moves forward, stem cell injections are delivered under ultrasound guidance, which allows the provider to see the treatment area on screen and target the affected tissue directly. Follow-up visits then track how the treated area responds and how much activity the patient can tolerate as recovery progresses.

Key features of the approach include:



A non-surgical option that does not require general anesthesia or hospital admission

Diagnostic ultrasound to help identify the source of pain before treatment

Ultrasound-guided injection placement for accuracy

May help support repair in joint, tendon, ligament, and soft-tissue injuries

Can support improved movement and activity tolerance over time Scheduled follow-up to monitor progress and adjust supporting care

Responses vary from patient to patient, and the clinic screens each person carefully before recommending treatment.

“A lot of people come to us after months of trying to wait for an injury to come out,” said Dr. Margaret Ptacek, DNM, MSN, APRN, FNP-BC, founder and medical director of Alpha Performance Health.“Before we talk about stem cell therapy, I want to see the tissue. Ultrasound lets me show the patient what's happening in their shoulder or knee, and it lets us be precise when we treat it. People feel more comfortable when they understand the plan.”

Training and Local Access

Ptacek has more than 23 years of healthcare experience. She is a board-certified family nurse practitioner, holds a doctorate in naturopathic medicine with a focus on genomics, and has completed training in orthobiologics, advanced musculoskeletal sonography, and ultrasound-guided joint injections. That combination allows the same provider to assess the injury, perform the procedure, and manage follow-up care.

The clinic's broader model also includes optional lab and biomarker testing, which can give patients and providers more information about inflammation, nutrition, and other factors that may affect healing.

Residents of Spring Hill, Olathe, Gardner, Paola, and nearby communities can access regenerative care close to home at the stem cell clinic in Spring Hil, located on West 191st Street.

“I want patients to leave each visit knowing where they stand,” Ptacek said.“Our goal is to help people keep doing the things they care about, whether that's coaching a team, working a job site or playing with their grandkids. That takes honest expectations and a plan we revisit as they heal.”

Scheduling a Consultation

Alpha Performance Health is accepting new patients. The first step is a consultation, during which the care team reviews the patient's history, current symptoms, and activity goals and determines whether imaging or additional testing is needed. The clinic operates on a cash-pay basis and does not bill insurance, and patients can ask about the treatment process and timeline during their visit.

Patients interested in stem cell therapy in Spring Hill, K can request a consultation through the clinic's website or by phone.

About Alpha Performance Health

Alpha Performance Health is a precision medicine clinic located in Spring Hill, Kansas, with an additional location in Salina. Led by founder and medical director Dr. Margaret Ptacek, DNM, MSN, APRN, FNP-BC, the practice specializes in regenerative medicine, orthobiologic care, ultrasound-guided joint injections, and genomic and biomarker testing. Alpha Performance Health is committed to providing patients in Johnson County and surrounding areas with non-surgical treatment options for joint pain, tendon and ligament injuries, and soft-tissue concerns.