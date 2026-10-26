MENAFN - GetNews)"Home Care in Birmingham, MI, Reaches More Local Families Through CareOne Senior Care, bringing compassionate caregivers, personalized support, and peace of mind to older adults and their families."CareOne Senior Care is expanding access to dependable home care in Birmingham, MI, offering personalized non-medical support for older adults. Services include companionship, personal care, transportation, dementia and Parkinson's care, and respite support. With bonded, insured W-2 caregivers, flexible scheduling, and a Five-Star CARE Guarantee, CareOne helps seniors remain comfortable and independent at home while giving families peace of mind.

Working to keep dependable home care services within reach for older adults

Birmingham, MI - October 26, 2026: CareOne Senior Care is helping more Birmingham, MI, families find home care that fits daily life at home. Headquartered in nearby Farmington Hills, the agency serves older adults across Oakland County and has made supporting Birmingham residents a steady focus of its work.

The company provides private-pay, non-medical home care with caregivers who are W-2 employees and are bonded and insured. Scheduling bends to each household, from a few hours a day to around-the-clock or live-in support. CareOne hires from the top tier of caregiver applicants and backs its work with a Five-Star CARE Guarantee covering care quality, satisfaction, reliability, and peace of mind.

Staying in a familiar routine at home is often what older adults want most, and CareOne's services are built around that. Caregivers help with meal preparation, light housekeeping, medication reminders, and personal assistance, including bathing, dressing, and grooming. They also provide caring companionship and handle transportation and errands, so a Birmingham medical appointment or a grocery run does not have to wait on anyone's schedule. Families get time back and the reassurance that someone dependable is present day to day.

For households managing more involved needs, CareOne offers specialized care for dementia, Alzheimer's, and Parkinson's, along with respite care that gives family caregivers a chance to rest. CareOne is also a GUIDE Respite Service Partner Organization, providing in-home respite to eligible families under Medicare's Guiding an Improved Dementia Experience Model. Each client is paired with a caregiver through a transition care manager, so the match reflects personality and the care plan, not just who happens to be available.

"Our goal has always been to make quality home care in Birmingham, MI, something families can actually reach when they need it," said Carrie Akin, Vice President of Operations and Co-founder of CareOne Senior Care. "When a parent wants to stay in their own home, the right caregiver makes that possible, and we want Birmingham families to know that support is close by."

For more information about CareOne Senior Care and home health care in Birmingham, MI, please visit .

About CareOne Senior Care: CareOne Senior Care is a private-pay, non-medical home care agency headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI, serving older adults and families across Oakland County, including Birmingham, Bloomfield Hills, and Beverly Hills. The company provides caring companionship, personal care, and specialized dementia, Alzheimer's, and Parkinson's support through bonded, insured W-2 caregivers, backed by its Five-Star CARE Guarantee.