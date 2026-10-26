How Small Businesses Can Qualify For Up To $5,000 In Disabled Access Tax Credits Before Year-End

MENAFN - GetNews)"“Many small businesses understand that accessibility is important, but cost can still be a concern when they begin evaluating remediation. The Disabled Access Credit is important because eligible businesses may have an opportunity to offset part of certain qualifying accessibility expenses while improving access for customers with disabilities.” - Nayan Padrai, Founder and CEO of EcomBack"EcomBack has launched a new educational resource to help small businesses and accountants evaluate the federal Disabled Access Credit as part of year-end tax planning. The page explains who may qualify for up to $5,000, how the credit is calculated, and what to review regarding accessibility expenses, timing and documentation. Businesses are encouraged to consult their tax advisers to confirm eligibility and potential savings.

LOS ANGELES, Calif. - October 26, 2026 - EcomBack, a digital accessibility service provider helping businesses improve website usability and accessibility, has launched a new educational resource focused on the federal Disabled Access Credit, a tax incentive that may help eligible small businesses offset certain qualifying accessibility-related expenses.

The new resource is available at:

The page explains how the federal Disabled Access Credit works, who may qualify, how the potential credit is calculated, and why businesses should consider accessibility as both a customer-access issue and an important business investment.

Under the Disabled Access Credit, an eligible small business may generally qualify if it had gross receipts of no more than $1 million or no more than 30 full-time employees during the preceding tax year. The credit is generally calculated at 50% of eligible access expenditures above $250, with the calculation limited to $10,000 in eligible expenditures. This results in a maximum potential credit of $5,000 for the year.

EcomBack created the resource to help businesses better understand an incentive that can sometimes be overlooked when organizations budget for digital accessibility improvements.

The new EcomBack page includes an interactive example showing how the credit may be calculated, links to official IRS Form 8826 information, eligibility guidance, and educational information explaining the role of digital accessibility in providing better access to online goods and services.

Website Accessibility and Equal Access

People with disabilities may interact with websites using screen readers, keyboard navigation, magnification, voice recognition, captions, high-contrast settings, and other assistive technologies.

When websites are not designed and developed accessibly, users may encounter barriers when attempting to navigate pages, complete forms, access information, select products, or complete online purchases.

The U.S. Department of Justice has explained that businesses open to the public are required under the Americans with Disabilities Act to provide people with disabilities equal access to their goods and services, including circumstances where inaccessible website features create barriers to access.

EcomBack helps businesses identify and remediate accessibility barriers through a combination of automated testing, manual accessibility reviews, code-level remediation, screen-reader testing, user testing, documentation, and ongoing accessibility support.

Helping Businesses Understand the Financial Side of Accessibility

EcomBack's new Disabled Access Credit resource is designed to make the tax incentive easier for business owners, e-commerce teams, developers, and decision-makers to understand.

. Who may qualify as an eligible small business

. How the potential $5,000 credit is calculated

. IRS Form 8826

. Qualifying access expenditures

. Website accessibility and digital barriers

. Accessibility testing and remediation

. Government accessibility resources

. Questions businesses should discuss with their tax professionals

The Disabled Access Credit is a non-refundable federal tax credit, and eligibility for the credit, including whether particular expenses qualify, depends on the circumstances of each business. EcomBack encourages businesses to consult a qualified accountant, CPA, or tax professional regarding their individual tax situation.

About EcomBack

EcomBack provides digital accessibility services designed to help organizations improve access to websites and online experiences for people with disabilities.

The company's accessibility process includes website auditing, remediation, testing with assistive technologies, accessibility documentation, user testing, and ongoing support. EcomBack works with businesses across e-commerce and other industries to identify digital accessibility barriers and improve conformance with recognized accessibility standards.

Learn more about the Disabled Access Credit: EcomBack Disabled Access Credit

Learn more about EcomBack: