Michael Maison Bridges Storefront Foot Traffic And Corporate Advertising With Walk By Flyer's New 2026 Revenue Model

Michael Maison strongly believes storefronts can earn from their influence, just like online content creators. Through Walk By Flyer, businesses can turn foot traffic, customer conversations, and community engagement into corporate sponsorship opportunities.

Powered by Discipline Bagg, Walk By Flyer connects storefront with potential corporate, creating opportunities for revenue through everyday foot traffic.

- Richard Sweet, CEO of Walk By Flyer

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Walk By Flyer, powered by Discipline Bagg and led by President Michael Maison, has announced a storefront registration initiative for potential corporate advertising sponsorships through the company's developing Discovery ecosystem.

The holiday-season initiative allows barbershops, salons, spas, gyms, laundromats, restaurants, and other community businesses to submit location and audience information for sponsorship consideration. The model combines storefront discovery, NFC-enabled customer engagement, campaign reporting, and cross-advertising among participating businesses.

“Walk By Flyer focuses on a storefront's foot traffic, customer conversations, and community relationships rather than sales or profits when considering potential sponsorship opportunities,” said Maison.

From Registration to Sponsorship

The process begins when a business submits a profile describing the location, business category, customer audience, and foot-traffic characteristics. The Discovery ecosystem is being prepared to help advertisers identify potential storefront partners based on audience relevance, repeat visits, and time spent on-site.

Potential sponsors may include insurance providers, travel companies, educational institutions, technology businesses, and other organizations seeking relevant local audiences. Participating storefronts review proposed sponsor categories and campaign arrangements before a placement becomes active.

When a sponsorship is arranged, the advertiser pays to reach the location's audience, and the host business may receive a negotiated share of campaign revenue. Walk By Flyer supports sponsor connections, campaign setup, technology, reporting, and account assistance.

The Customer Experience

An NFC-enabled display connects the physical location with a digital campaign. A customer taps the display with a compatible phone to open the experience without downloading an app.

The digital sequence can present a short sponsored video or message, followed by an optional offer or contact form. The experience then directs the customer to the host business's own destination, such as a website, booking page, digital menu, or social channel.

This structure gives a sponsor an opportunity to introduce relevant information while preserving a connection to the business hosting the display. Customers choose whether to engage further or submit contact information.

Dashboard Reporting and Lead Downloads

Participating account holders can use a dashboard to monitor recorded campaign activity in real time, including taps, views, clicks, lead submissions, and redirects. The reporting provides visibility into digital interactions generated through the displays.

Authorized account holders can download captured leads from the dashboard for follow-up. Contact information is collected through customer submissions, with consent required before sharing with a sponsor or host. Lead downloads contain the information customers elect to provide through campaign forms, supporting follow-up based on expressed interest.

Cross-Advertising Within the Ecosystem

The participating-business offering also includes opportunities for cross-advertising with other businesses in the ecosystem. Businesses can collaborate on agreed promotional placements that introduce relevant services to another location's audience.

For example, a salon and a nearby spa could arrange reciprocal promotions. These collaborations provide an additional use for the network alongside corporate sponsorship campaigns.

Community Outreach Origins

According to Maison, the concept developed from efforts to help an attorney share information about a local environmental pollution case. The approach supplemented online advertising with customer conversations and NFC-enabled displays in two barbershops and a hair salon. That experience helped inform the broader storefront sponsorship model.

Registration and Availability

Businesses can submit location details and audience characteristics through the Walk By Flyer platform. Registration is free and carries no obligation to accept a sponsorship. Registration does not guarantee selection, placement, or earnings.

Walk By Flyer is promoting the initiative through a paid advertising campaign on Alignable. The program is operated independently by Walk By Flyer and is open to eligible businesses beyond the Alignable community.

Additional information and registration details are available at .

About Walk By Flyer

Walk By Flyer, powered by Discipline Bagg, connects storefront businesses with potential advertising sponsors through NFC-enabled displays and a digital Discovery ecosystem. Led by Michael Maison, the program combines physical foot traffic, community relationships, and measurable digital engagement.

Michael Maison

Walk By Flyer

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Michael Maison Bridges Storefront Foot Traffic and Corporate Advertising With Walk By Flyer's New 2026 Revenue Model News Provided By Discipline Bagg October 25, 2026, 17:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy



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