Delhi Jewellery Shop Theft Caught On Camera: Man Posing As Customer Steals Gold Worth Rs 7 Lakh

A man posing as a customer stole gold jewellery worth more than Rs 7 lakh from a jewellery shop in east Delhi's Vinod Nagar area before fleeing, according to a police complaint. A video purportedly showing the incident has gone viral on social media. The theft reportedly took place on Saturday between 12 pm and 12.30 pm at a jewellery shop falling under the jurisdiction of Mandawali police station.

East #Delhi: Man absconds with ₹7 lakh gold after posing as customer in Vinod Nagar

A man allegedly posing as a customer fled with gold jewellery worth over Rs 7 lakh from a shop in east Delhi's Vinod Nagar area, according to a police complaint. The incident took place on Saturday between noon and 12.30 pm, at a jewellery shop under the jurisdiction of Mandawali police station.

PTI

- Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) October 25, 2026

12 gold mangalsutra pendants stolen

According to shopkeeper Vishal Kumar's complaint, the accused entered the shop pretending to be a customer interested in buying jewellery. He allegedly stole 12 gold mangalsutra pendants weighing around 55 grams before escaping.

Kumar told the police that the stolen ornaments were worth more than Rs 7 lakh. The accused's identity has not been disclosed.

The incident has drawn attention on social media, where footage purportedly showing the theft is being circulated. The video reportedly captures a man stealing the gold ornaments from the shop.

STORY | Man posing as customer flees with jewellery worth Rs 7 lakh in east Delhi

A man allegedly posing as a customer fled with gold jewellery worth over Rs 7 lakh from a shop in east Delhi's Vinod Nagar area, according to a police complaint. The incident took place on Saturday between noon and 12.30 pm, at a jewellery shop under the jurisdiction of Mandawali police station.

READ: |

(Source: Third Party)

(Full video available on PTI Videos - Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 25, 2026

Police examine CCTV footage

Police have obtained CCTV footage from the jewellery shop and formed multiple teams to identify and apprehend the accused, an officer said.

The investigation is underway, and the footage is expected to assist the police in tracing the suspect. Further details about the accused or any arrest were not immediately available.

The incident highlights the risks jewellery retailers face when unknown customers visit their shops, particularly during transactions involving valuable ornaments. However, the circumstances of the alleged theft and the suspect's identity remain subject to the police investigation.

(With agency inputs)